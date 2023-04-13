New Sentinels Apex Legends player revealed on ALSG Battlefly rosters

Sentinels appear to have brought on a new player to replace Beau “RamBeau” Sheidy for the final round in the second split of the 2023 Apex Legends Global Series, according to the team’s Battlefly roster.

After the second round of play in the North American ALGS league, fan-favorite RamBeau announced he was retiring from Apex Legends esports and Sentinels would sign a replacement. While the esports organization is yet to announce who will come in for the retired player, the ALGS Battlefly listing for the team says the squad will play with Angello ‘Xenial’ Cadenas in the next round.

Xenial is still on the Oxygen Esports Battlelfy page, and the organization has not announced his departure, or who could replace him on the squad.

Xenial is an Apex Legends veteran and was with SpaceStation during their successful run in 2022, finishing the ALGS 2022 Championship in sixth place. SpaceStation exited the esport and released its roster in early 2023.

Joe Brady / ALGS Rambeau left Sentinels and announced his retirement from Apex esports.

The ALGS starts competition back up on April 16 with Group A and B facing off then Group B and C play on April 23. Sentinels are in Group A, while Oxygen are in Group C. The ALGS regular season in North America concludes on May 7.

Mid-season Apex Legends roster shuffle continues for Sentinels

The situation might also be more complicated as RamBeau has revealed that he is returning to competitive play with Dark Zero. He announced his retirement on March 28. He is also listed on the Dark Zero roster on the team’s Battlefly.

Rambeau, along with Cole ‘Rkn’ Prommel and Keon ‘Keon’ Berghout, signed with Sentinels after the organization dropped its previous roster on January 23, 2023. The squad was searching for a new organization to represent as their former employer, The Guard, allowed them to look for other opportunities as it is trying to exit esports and has laid off most of its staff.

Fans will be able to see how the ALGS mid-season roster shuffles have played out as the teams clash in matches starting on April 16.