Sentinels’ RamBeau announces retirement from competitive Apex Legends

Sentinels’ player Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy has announced his retirement from Apex Legends after three years of professional play for multiple different esports organizations.

RamBeau announced on Twitter on March 28 that he is retiring from competitive Apex Legends. The North American player cited a loss of love for the competitive side of the game as the reason for him leaving the esport.

“Got to always do what makes you happy in life, and I’m currently not happy. There have been some unfortunate family matters the last half year and it’s time I help the fam a little more and there are other opportunities I want to pursue in life so I’ll be retiring from comp apex,” RamBeau said.

Article continues after ad

He said he plans to continue streaming and playing the game, but not much outside of that.

RamBeau started competing in Apex Legends in 2020 and has made the ALGS Championship twice, first in 2021 on the free-agent team My Little Phony and then as a substitute for GMT esports where he finished fifth.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

RamBeau to leave competitive Apex Legends

The North American player has competed for five different organizations since starting his career, representing Flash Point, XSET, Torrent, The Guard and Sentinels.

He joined Sentinels on March 10, after The Guard laid off most of its staff and allowed the Apex Legends team to explore other opportunities. Under The Guard, RamBeau qualified for the ALGS: 2023 Split 1 Playoffs and placed in the top 20.

Article continues after ad

The fan-favorite player leaves Sentinels down a player with one more round of pro league competition left in the split. The team currently sits in 17th place on the league leaderboard.

The team has yet to announce a replacement for RamBeau and have until their next match, on April 16, to find a replacement.