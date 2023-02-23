The Guard Apex Legends pro Rambeau addresses team’s future following layoffs at org

Following multiple layoffs at the esports organization, one of The Guard’s Apex Legends pros, Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy, revealed in a live stream that he and the team are still employed, but their future in uncertain.

The Guard was hit with massive layoffs on February 22 as multiple employees revealed on Twitter that they had been let go along with almost everyone else at the esports org.

Multiple reports have surfaced since on the extent of the layoffs and how they will impact the organization’s esports teams.

Rambeau speaks on the future with The Guard

The Guard currently fields Valorant and Apex Legends teams and the company operates teams in the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League.

RamBeau, who competes in Apex Legends for the esports org, revealed on stream that the team is still with the company, but they can explore other opportunities as well.

“Basically everyone was relieved of their jobs, unfortunately, except for the competitive teams,” Rambeau said on stream. “As of right now I am still on The Gaurd signed as a pro player with them. As of right now, they want to keep us, they want us to keep playing for them. They said they would love that. But also, we are allowed to look around [for another org].”

The Guard is backed by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, one of the largest sports companies in the world. The ownership group is also looking to exit OWL and CDL, according to reports, and will either sell off their slots or cease operations.

The company itself has not provided an update on its current situation. The org’s Valorant team has also not had any updates surrounding its status or whether it is in a similar situation to the Apex Legend team.

RamBeau and his teammates are veteran Apex Legends players and were signed to The Guard in October 2022.