Nemesis AR finally nerfed after months of Apex Legends dominance

Respawn finally hit the Nemesis AR with a nerf after the burst rifle terrorized Apex Legends lobbies for over two seasons.

Harbingers Collection, the latest Apex Legends event, goes live on September 19. Players can expect a new LTM, Living Shell Trios, which introduces a new “target-seeking grenade.” Other highlights include an alternate version of World’s Edge, collection event skins, and balancing changes.

Most notably, Horizon and Revenant saw nerfs after dominating the battle royale’s meta. As of Season 18, Revenant led all Legends with a 9.6% pick rate and Horizon was one of three choices to appear in 42% of ALGS Championship matches.

Time will tell how much these nerfs impact the game moving forward, and it wasn’t just legends that experienced substantial changes. The Nemesis AR finally suffered a downgrade, so let’s jump right into how the weapon performs differently.

Respawn Entertainment The Nemesis AR thrives at medium to long-range in Apex Legends.

Nemesis AR nerfed in Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event

Season 16 introduced the Nemesis and the energy AR has been a mainstay in the game’s long-range meta ever since. In our most recent weapon tier list, we ranked the burst rifle in the S tier, thanks to a devastating damage output, high fire rate, low recoil, and minimal bullet drop.

The weapon requires a little bit of a learning curve, but if you can adjust to the four-shot burst, shredding through enemies becomes clockwork. A reliance on attachments and an awkward close-range fire rate is the only hindrance to an otherwise must-use weapon.

However, that’s all set to change in the most recent update.

On September 14, Respawn revealed the Harbinger Collection patch notes. As part of the update, the Nemesis Burst AR had its damage reduced to 16 from 17, and its ADS recoil increased.

Let’s see these nerfs in action before completely writing off the Nemesis. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Apex Legends coverage.