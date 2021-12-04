Invisible platform on Apex Legends’ Storm Point is perfect for late game

An Apex Legends player has found an invisible platform above Cascade Falls on the new Storm Point map, which will be perfect for elevated safety in late game scenarios.

Storm Point dropped back in November with the start of Season 11, bringing a new tropical environment to Apex Legends. It followed Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, and Olympus as the battle royale’s fourth major map, and has been praised by fans for its look and flow.

However, a number of bugs and glitches have emerged on the new map and, one discovered by Redditor Dirty_Skirty could actually constitute an elevated safe-haven, perfect for chaotic late game scenarios.

Above the Cascade Falls POI, which sits fairly centrally on the Storm Point map, one Redditor discovered an invisible platform after using Octane’s Jump Pad.

From there, they are able to survey large parts of the map and evade the line-of-sight of plenty of nearby enemies.

While it might put players using it in a vulnerable spot when the circle is still large, a small circle could be monitored completely from the elevated position. It would also be the last place remaining opponents would think to look.

Users speculated that the platform was caused by a ‘collision block’ not being eliminated. Either way, it’s a glitch that is sure to frustrate any players who fall to enemies using the elevated power position.

It’s also not clear whether there’s other areas with similar issues on Storm Point – some Redditors responded to say that they have found similar invisible platforms, including another near Cascade Falls.

Respawn have not yet responded to the problems but we expect to see them isolate and solve the issues in a future patch. Until then, players can use the invisible platform for their own advantage.