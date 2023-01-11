Insane Seer heirloom animations in Apex Legends: Dragon Ball Z, Sketches, more

Seer’s Heirloom was introduced to Apex Legends with the Spellbound Collection Event and the mythic item has countless interesting and rare animations, including a Dragon Ball Z reference.

The Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and while players are celebrating the return of Control and enjoying all of the fresh skins available to collect, there’s one new feature that shines above the rest.

We’re of course talking about Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom which are effectively a hybrid between a sickle and knuckledusters.

As you would expect, Seer’s mythic collectible has countless animations and luckily, we’ve compiled them all in one place so you know exactly what the Showstoppers can do.

Respawn Entertainment Seer’s Heirloom is called the Showstoppers.

All Seer’s Heirloom animations in Apex Legends

For starters, Seer’s Heirloom includes a set of incredible inspect animations, one of which involves the Ambush Master spinning his Showstoppers, another of him cutting up a rose, and finally, one of him sketching out a picture that has a variety of different combinations.

Apex YouTuber officiaLdooL has a video that shows all of these inspects animations, as well as the melee attacks on targets.

While each of the inspect animations stand out from the crowd, it’s the sketching interaction that’s getting most of the attention, as there are so many different drawings.

Some of them include Rampart, Loba, a butterfly, Eduardo Silva, and Octane. Not only that, but Seer also has a Dragon Ball Z reference with his Heirloom door-break animation.

The Ambush Master can be seen mimicking the Kamehameha energy attack from the series, thrusting his hands forward in a similar motion.

Apex YouTuber MadLad demonstrates these in their video, as well as all of the possible sketches.

So, there you have, those are all the Heirloom animations for Seer’s Showstoppers in Apex Legends.

Remember you can claim the mythic item if you collect all 24 items from the Spellbound Collection event. However, you have to do this before January 24, otherwise you’ll have to rely on obtaining Heirloom Shards from a pack.