Infamous Apex Legends matchmaking exploit returns & it’s ruining Ranked

An infamous matchmaking exploit has returned in Apex Legends that allows Diamond, Master, and Predator players to glitch into low-level Ranked lobbies.
Matchmaking has become a huge issue in Apex Legends over the last few seasons, with the community growing frustrated with the frequency of unbalanced lobbies in Ranked.
While the devs have promised that SBMM changes are coming and they’re expected to arrive in mid-December to early 2023, there are other problems affecting the quality of matches.
One of them is an infamous exploit that appears to have returned after being patched in the past.
The glitch allows high-ranked players to join low-level lobbies, making it easy for them to dominate their opponents and rack up kills.
OP Apex Legends exploit is ruining Ranked matches
A powerful Apex Legends exploit has returned in Season 15 and it’s allowing highly-skilled players to manipulate themselves into low-tier matches in Ranked.
It involves entering and exiting a lobby multiple times, and due to the latency when queueing for a match, the system eventually doesn’t pick up on the high-ranked player joining a group.
While this is demonstrated by Appropriate-Skill-92 on Reddit, it is not recommended to abuse the exploit for yourself as it will potentially result in a permanent ban.
This exploit may be one of the main contributors to unbalanced matchmaking in Season 15, so Respawn will need to find a fix as soon as possible.
As expected, seeing this exploit being used has caused a lot of frustration from players in the community who want to see the devs improve Ranked.
“What a bunch of scum, the state of the game is a joke… Respawn has had so much time to give a shit and it is beyond the tipping point.”
Hopefully, this issue is patched in the near future, or matchmaking may continue to get worse in Eclipse despite upcoming changes to SBMM.
