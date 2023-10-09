ImperialHal worried Modern Warfare 3 could “f*ck” Apex Legends

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has a few concerns about Apex Legends once Modern Warfare 3 launches, especially as Call of Duty Warzone gets an update too.

Across the last few seasons of Apex Legends, there have been a number of concerns about the future of Respawn’s battle royale. Dedicated players, especially those in the pro scene, have been wary about what other titles are doing to attract players – which they believe Respawn isn’t doing.

Article continues after ad

As for casual players, they’ve been quite frustrated with the lack of content from recent updates, as well as continuing issues with the servers and overall health of Apex.

Article continues after ad

ImperialHal has been leading the charge on both fronts, speaking from both perspectives. The two-time ALGS MVP has stated that he finds the battle royale “boring” at times but has to crack on playing. Though, he is worried about the damage that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s release could do.

Article continues after ad

The TSM star touched on the upcoming release of MW3 during his October 4 stream, stating that the beta looked “f*cking good” and that should be a concern for Apex.

“MW3 looks f*cking good. It actually looks like old CoD,” Hal said. “When does Warzone 3, or whatever it is, come out? First week of November? That’s going to hit Apex hard.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Apex’s new season doesn’t come out until like the 31st of October. We thought viewership was f*cking bad now, and the f*cking player count, just wait until the new Warzone comes out. We’re about to be f*cked.”

Article continues after ad

Respawn’s battle royale has lost a fair amount of players over the last few months, but it isn’t in any sort of death spiral.

The game still averages around 500,000 players on a daily basis, but that will take a hit, at least temporarily, once Modern Warfare 3 releases. Though, that’s just typical of players just jumping on the it thing and game.

Article continues after ad

Hal has previously said that he’s unlikely to stream anything other than Apex in the near future, so it remains to be seen if he’ll hop on the MW3 hype.