ImperialHal calls out “cringe” Apex Legends pros refusing to buy skins

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out “cringe” Apex Legends pros that refuse to buy skins & Heirlooms, saying they should “show some support”.

As a free-to-play FPS, Apex Legends relies on the sales of cosmetics to generate profit and continue live-service updates.

While the community is aware of this, there has been growing frustration among players that skins are becoming too expensive and Heirlooms are overpriced.

This came to a boiling point with the release of the Celestial Sunrise event on January 24, where instead of an Heirloom, Respawn released the Jadeite Retribution Peacekeeper which cost a total of $160 to unlock through packs.

Well, after unlocking the reactive skin on stream, ImperialHal called out “cringe” pros who refuse to buy skins, saying “people whose job is to play the game” should “show some support” to EA and Respawn.

Respawn Entertainment The Celestial Sunrise event introduced a reactive Peacekeeper skin instead of an Heirloom.

ImperialHal calls out pros for not buying Apex Legends cosmetics

During a recent stream, ImperialHal decided to unlock the Jadeite Retribution Peacekeeper and called out the “cringe” pros who are refusing to buy skins because they think they’re overpriced.

Although he understands “Respawn and EA can be not the best”, he thinks pros “might as well give them 160 bucks” because the developers are the reason they have a job.

According to him, these pros need to get their “head out their arse” and “show some support” as the devs “can’t be perfect all the time”.

It’s clear Hal feels that he owes EA and Respawn for the career he’s built in Apex Legends and believes skins are a good way to give back.

It’s worth noting that Hal says he understands “it’s different for casual people” and that he can see why normal everyday players are getting angry.

However, for him, Apex pros need to realize that without EA they wouldn’t have a career, and therefore, he thinks they should buy the game’s cosmetics.