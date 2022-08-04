Huge EVA-8 buff could make it the best shotgun in Apex Legends Season 14

Apex Legends Season 14 is coming with a wealth of new balance changes, but one of the most drastic changes is an enormous set of buffs to the EVA-8 shotgun.

Since the Mastiff was put into the care package in Season 13, the Peacekeeper has been the shotgun of choice for most players.

With the Mozambique being able to take Hammerpoint Rounds (an attachment that increases damage against non-shielded enemies), the EVA-8 has also fallen out of favor for most Apex players.

This previously mediocre weapon is getting a fire rate increase in Season 14 (both base and with a shotgun bolt attached), as well as two new attachment slots in the form of stocks and the Double Tap hop-up – an attachment that gives the EVA-8 a two-shot burst fire mode.

Apex Legends Season 14 buff coming for EVA-8

The EVA-8 used to be heralded as one of the best weapons in Apex Legends, but, after a shotgun bolt fire rate nerf in Season 10 and the fire rate/pellet damage nerfs in Season 11, it’s not been very popular.

All those nerfs combined with other shotguns getting buffed, the EVA-8 has been slowly but surely falling out of relevance. However, these buffs could seriously change that.

While the fire rate buffs and double tap trigger are sure to help, the ability to attach a stock is surprisingly strong.

Not only do stocks slightly reduce reload time, but they also reduce the amount of time it takes to holster and raise the weapon. Decreasing how long it takes to swap to the EVA will give it a unique strength in comparison to other options.

Pro player reacts to shotgun buff

Among early impressions of the EVA changes, few are more telling than those of Apex pro player Tanner ‘Rogue’ Trebb.

In a tweet, they said: “I’m back.”

Even if the EVA-8 doesn’t end up being the best shotgun in Apex Legends, these buffs will certainly make it a gun worth picking up going into Season 14.