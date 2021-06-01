How to unlock Apex Legends Community Created Twitch Drops June 1 - 8 - Dexerto

Apex Legends is offering players six brand new loading screens available to unlock through Twitch drops, and getting them for yourself is as easy as watching a stream.

Over the years Apex and Twitch have partnered to bring players all kinds of content, and now six brand new loading screens are available to everyone to unlock (Prime Gaming or not).

As Respawn mentioned in an update towards the end of May, the Legacy update brings with it a new cosmetic category called “Community Created.” This Season’s Community Created items include six fan-made loading screens, which will be unlockable starting on June 1.

You’ll only be able to unlock each loading screen during the week it’s available, so if you want to collect them all be sure to keep in mind the dates that each one will be available:

Loading screen 1: June 1 – June 8 (Horizon & Valkyrie)

Loading screen 2: June 8 – June 15

Loading screen 3: June 15 – June 22

Loading screen 4: June 22 – June 29

Loading screen 5: July 20 – July 27

Loading screen 6: July 27 – August 3

Each of the Drops will be linked to ten different Twitch streamers week to week, be sure to keep an eye on our Apex Twitter account @alphaINTEL and this article as we’ll tweet with an update on what streamers to watch each week.

How to unlock Apex Legends Community Created Twitch Drops

The loading screens are all available through Twitch drops, which means you won’t need to be signed up for Prime Gaming to grab them, all you’ll need to do is link your EA and Twitch accounts.

