How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on iOS and Android - Dexerto

Apex Legends Mobile is headed to Android devices and soon players from around the world will be able to duke it out on the go. Here’s how you can pre-register and play the upcoming mobile title.

Respawn has announced that a beta is being launched for a mobile version of its ever-popular battle royale title. Apex Legends Mobile aims to bring all the adrenaline-fueled action of the PC and console versions to mobile devices. It certainly seems that more developers are looking to break into the mobile market, particularly given the overall popularity surrounding games like CoD and PUBG Mobile.

Being able to get your FPS fix on the go is certainly an exciting prospect and many Apex fans will be wanting to dive in right now. Fortunately, pre-registrations for Apex Legends Mobile have started already, so here’s how you can sign up and be one of the first to drop into Kings Canyon.

How to register for Apex Legends Mobile beta

As of writing, only players in the Philippines and India can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile. Currently, the first tests begin “Spring 2021” and will only be available on Android devices.

Players in those regions can sign up for early access by following the instructions outlined below:

Open the Google Play app on your phone or web browser. Type Apex Legends in the search bar. Click ‘Pre-register’ to get notified when testing begins.

The exact same method will be used when Apex Legends Mobile launches in the west, but for now, we’ll just have to wait for official information from Respawn. Apex Legends’ developers have provided the following information regarding Apex Legends Mobile:

“As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support. When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about the betas.”

There you have it, everything you need to know about pre-registering for Apex Legends Mobile. Make sure you check out our Apex Legends hub for all the latest news and updates.