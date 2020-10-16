How to get free Apex Legends Lifeline skin with Prime Gaming - Dexerto

Respawn has released yet another Apex Legends skin in October for players with Prime Gaming (previously known as Twitch Prime) and Lifeline is the latest character to receive an exclusive cosmetic. Here’s what you’ll need to claim it.

Teasers for Apex Legends Season 7 are now starting to ramp up, following the reveal of a new character Horizon in the Firing Range, and players are eager to see just what Respawn has in-store next.

Advertisement

However, with a few weeks left until Season 6 comes to a close, there is still plenty of new content and cosmetics being released for fans of the battle royale to experience.

The latest season has already delivered two new Prime Gaming skins, one for the new Legend Rampart and one for Bloodhound, but Respawn has revealed they will be releasing one more for Lifeline.

Advertisement

Leave your mark with the Pastel Dreams Lifeline skin, available through November 17 when you link your #PrimeGaming account. ✨ : https://t.co/3pqxiuA1QF pic.twitter.com/W3GijYpHDM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 16, 2020

When will the Lifeline skin be available?

The new Lifeline skin will be available to all Prime Gaming users, starting from October 16, and it has been titled “Pastel Dreams.”

The new cosmetic item is more colorful than some of the other skins in the medic’s collection and it features a mix of blue, yellow, and pink on her classic outfit.

Here’s what you have to do to unlock this exclusive skin in-game.

Advertisement

How to unlock Lifeline’s new skin with Prime Gaming

Register or log in to a Twitch account with an active Prime Gaming subscription. Visit the Apex Legends section on Amazon’s Prime Gaming website Simply press on the Claim Now button above the Pastel dreams skin. If your EA account has not yet been linked to your Twitch account, you will be prompted to do so. Once your accounts have been linked, the item will be claimed and added to your in-game inventory in Apex Legends.

So, there you have it, once you follow all of those steps you should be able to access the new lifeline skin the next time you log-in.

It is worth noting that Bloodhound’s ‘Will of the Allfather’ skin is also currently available for those who have not claimed him yet, but as these Prime Gaming skins are only available for a limited time period, it is worth unlocking them sooner rather than later.