 How to get free Apex Legends Lifeline skin with Prime Gaming - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to get free Apex Legends Lifeline skin with Prime Gaming

Published: 16/Oct/2020 18:13 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 18:19

by Daniel Cleary
Apex Legends prime gaming skin
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 6 Twitch Prime

Respawn has released yet another Apex Legends skin in October for players with Prime Gaming (previously known as Twitch Prime) and Lifeline is the latest character to receive an exclusive cosmetic. Here’s what you’ll need to claim it.

Teasers for Apex Legends Season 7 are now starting to ramp up, following the reveal of a new character Horizon in the Firing Range, and players are eager to see just what Respawn has in-store next.

However, with a few weeks left until Season 6 comes to a close, there is still plenty of new content and cosmetics being released for fans of the battle royale to experience.

The latest season has already delivered two new Prime Gaming skins, one for the new Legend Rampart and one for Bloodhound, but Respawn has revealed they will be releasing one more for Lifeline.

When will the Lifeline skin be available?

The new Lifeline skin will be available to all Prime Gaming users, starting from October 16, and it has been titled “Pastel Dreams.”

The new cosmetic item is more colorful than some of the other skins in the medic’s collection and it features a mix of blue, yellow, and pink on her classic outfit.

Here’s what you have to do to unlock this exclusive skin in-game.

How to unlock Lifeline’s new skin with Prime Gaming

  1. Register or log in to a Twitch account with an active Prime Gaming subscription.
  2. Visit the Apex Legends section on Amazon’s Prime Gaming website.
  3. Simply press on the Claim Now button above the Pastel dreams skin.
  4. If your EA account has not yet been linked to your Twitch account, you will be prompted to do so.
  5. Once your accounts have been linked, the item will be claimed and added to your in-game inventory in Apex Legends.

Prime Gaming pastel dreams lifeline skin

So, there you have it, once you follow all of those steps you should be able to access the new lifeline skin the next time you log-in.

It is worth noting that Bloodhound’s ‘Will of the Allfather’ skin is also currently available for those who have not claimed him yet, but as these Prime Gaming skins are only available for a limited time period, it is worth unlocking them sooner rather than later.

Cosplay

Awkward Apex Legends Wraith cosplay gets Respawn’s stamp of approval

Published: 16/Oct/2020 6:52 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 7:03

by Theo Salaun
wraith apex legends cosplay nessphace
Respawn Entertainment / Instagram, @nessphace

Wraith

Wraith may be Apex Legends’ most popular character for her edgy, troubled look and attitude, but Respawn Entertainment couldn’t help but approve when a cosplayer reinvented the interdimensional skirmisher’s personality while perfecting her signature look.

Popularly shrouded in purple and black, with metal studs, raven black hair, and whited-out eyes, Wraith has a spooky, edgy aesthetic. The character’s lore and personality fit the look, too, as she was a prisoner who had experiments conducted upon her before waking up as an amnesiac with faint, mysterious voices in her head.

While Wraith looks like the inspiration for many of Hot Topic and Dolls Kill’s darker collections, a Twitch streamer and cosplayer by the name of ‘NessPhace’ has subverted her personality while identically mimicking her look. The NessPhace Wraith is less “Interdimensional Skirmisher” and, instead, a little closer in attitude to the teenagers who frequent the aforementioned shops.

Combining a seamless interpretation of Wraith’s aesthetic with the popular socially awkward memes of this year, the official Apex Legends Twitter account couldn’t help but respond and play along with NessPhace’s cosplay.

In Apex Legends, Wraith has brooding, troubled voice lines. She says stuff like, “There’s a thin line between life and death. You can find me there.” Or she’ll even deliver some dramatic, angsty quips like she just finished reading an existentialist Friedrich Nietzsche piece: “Death… like winter… is unavoidable.”

But while NessPhace’s cosplay has her looking just like the fatalistic Void-walker, her personality is a little closer to a teenage scene kid shyly flirting: “What if we both took portal? JK…unless.”

Pointer fingers directed inward, awkwardly rotating in her epic gamer chair, the NessPhace Wraith is one that wants to share portals to the Void together. That makes her cosplay a very stark departure from the infamous TTV Wraiths who prefer to drop by themselves and leave as soon as they’re killed.

wraith apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Wraith is a very spooky character, in-game at least.

Aside from the community reaction, which has been overwhelmingly positive, to NessPhace’s new-look Wraith, even Respawn Entertainment got involved. The battle royale title’s official Twitter account responded to her tweet with a simple message: “Unless…”

As of yet, the game’s writers have not confirmed whether or not this new attitude may make its way into the game. But it would be a pretty funny contrast from the somber, nihilistic Wraith we’re all so familiar with.