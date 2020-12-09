Logo
Apex Legends

How to fix Apex Legends input delay on Steam

Published: 9/Dec/2020 13:54

by James Busby
Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Many players have been having input delay problems with the Steam version of Apex Legends, but this simple fix should put an end to any issues. 

Input delay in any game is incredibly frustrating, especially in FPS titles where quick reactions are needed to net yourself those game-winning kills. Firefights in Apex Legends can be incredibly quick and even the slightest bit of input lag can scarper your chances of snagging that all-important victory. This is particularly true at higher tiers of play where games are incredibly competitive. 

Unfortunately, a number of Apex Legends players have found that the game will often delay their inputs when running the Steam version of the game. Of course, this isn’t exactly ideal when you’re trying to frag out. Fortunately, one Apex player has found a fix. 

How to fix Apex Legends input delay

Apex Legends Steam
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ Steam version may have some nice bonuses, but it’s not without its problems.

Twitter user,@Jxneyy_ has discovered a fix that eliminates input lag when playing Apex Legends through Steam. It’s incredibly easy to fix and only takes a couple of seconds to improve your gameplay. In order to do this, simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Head over to your Steam Library.
  2. Click on Apex Legends.
  3. Select Manage (the cogwheel on the right of the screen).
  4. Scroll down to Properties.
  5. Click on Set launch options.

Once you’ve done the above, simply type ‘+fps_max’ followed by the frames your monitor is set to. For example, if you have a 144Hz monitor, then simply type ‘+fps_max144’ to instantly eliminate any input lag. 

How to check monitor refresh rate

ASUS ROG
Checking your monitor refresh rate is incredibly easy.

If you can’t remember what your monitor refresh rate is or simply wish to double check, then use the following steps: 

  1. Right-click the Windows desktop.
  2. Click Display settings.
  3. Click Advanced display settings.

Once you’ve done that, you will be able to see your monitor’s resolution and refresh rate. Simply use the refresh rate shown when configuring your Apex Legends Steam launch options. 

So there you have it, a quick fix that will instantly eliminate input delay in the Steam version of Apex Legends. If you’ve found this guide helpful, then be sure to check out our other Apex Legends content right here on Dexerto.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.