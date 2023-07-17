Former Apex pro HisWattson reveals heartwarming message from father after retirement

Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin announced his retirement on July 16. He revealed a personal message from his father after he learned of HisWattson’s decision.

HisWattson has been considered one of the top Apex Legends players since he first broke out into the pro scene. After dominating Ranked play, he won MVP at the ALGS World Championship 2022. But, after three years of competition at the highest level in Apex, HisWattson announced his retirement from pro play on July 16.

He explained in his announcement that he had fallen out of love with competing professionally and decided to focus on content creation instead.

“I tried everything possible to make myself enjoy playing comp, but even when we were winning, I still wasn’t having fun,” he said.

HisWattson’s father sends special message

A day later, on his flight home from playing in the ALGS Split 2 Playoff tournament in London, HisWattson received a heartwarming text from his father about his retirement.

“Just heard the news,” the text said. “I didn’t really think you were happy playing comp. Makes me proud to see you do what makes you happy instead what other people expect you to do. I love you son. You’re my hero.”

HisWattson said in the caption that he always tells people that his father and grandfather are his heroes, and seeing his dad say it to him “just brought me to tears.”

The post has over 5,000 likes at the time of writing and has seen the Apex community respond with tears of their own.

“I’m in the airport with a tear going down my cheek reading that sh*t,” Pioneers pro Casper ‘Gnaske’ Præstensgaard said in a reply.

Even the Apex Legends Esports account responded, with an emotional gif.

While the former Apex pro is done with competition, he will still represent FURIA and play the game as a streamer for the foreseeable future.