Apex Legends pro HisWattson hit with account ban

Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has been hit with a temporary account ban that appears to have been handed out for a chat message.

FURIA pro HisWattson has garnered a reputation in the Apex Legends community for his outspoken attitude when it comes to cheaters, the meta, and the overall direction of Respawn’s battle royale.

While this has landed him in trouble in the past, it’s also one of the reasons why he’s such a popular figure among the player base.

Well, HisWattson has been punished once again but this time with a temporary account. However, for now, he’s unsure why the suspension has been issued.

HisWattson is a pro player for FURIA.

HisWattson receives a 3-day Apex Legends account ban

Taking to Twitter on March 8, HisWattson revealed that EA had hit his account with a 3-day ban for violating “EA’s terms of service”.

This left Wattson extremely confused, with the pro simply tweeting “I don’t really know what just happened”.

Unfortunately, the ban doesn’t come with an explanation, but a Reddit thread discussing the incident on r/CompetitiveApex says “they found out during scrims that he caught an automated ban for a joking exchange with Xera during ranked (typed f**k you in response to Xera’s big fan comment in chat).”

It’s worth noting that this is only speculation at this point and has not been confirmed by Wattson or EA.

As the suspension is only for 3-days, a chat ban would make sense and lines up with the typical punishment, but we’ll just have to wait and see whether Wattson confirms the exact reason.