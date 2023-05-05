Apex Legends pro HisWattson says he’s better than ImperialHal: “I’m the best in the game”

Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has boasted that he believes he is the best Apex Legends player in the world and that he’s better than Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen.

When it comes to debating the best player in Apex Legends, there are plenty of factors that go into the thinking behind it. Some fans will opt for the player who has the most kills, others the most wins, and others want the player with the best game sense.

The debate has pretty much always boiled down to ImperialHal and HisWattson, with Hal having the achievements – both team and personal accolades – to go along with his impressive skills.

HisWattson hasn’t quite achieved what Hal has in ALGS competition but has rocketed up the Ranked leaderboards time and time again. He also has that supreme confidence in believing he’s the best in the game.

HisWattson boasts he’s the best Apex Legends player in the world

He joined Jon ‘Falloutt’ Kefaloukos on the initial episode of The Apex Experience podcast to talk about his career and his general thoughts on the state of the game. It didn’t take long for the belief about him being the best player around to come up.

“Of course,” the FURIA star said when questioned if he believes he’s better than his longtime rival, Hal. “I’m the best player in the game, like, 100%. I’ve thought that for a long time.

“I think if I am there, I am the best player in the game. A lot of the time I get bored, don’t show up, and in scrims I’m trolling. If I’m 100%, if I care about what I’m doing, I’m the best player in the game, no questions.”

Seeing as Hal has cut back on his playtime in Apex, it may give HisWattson the chance to really lay down a marker and solidify his claim.

Though, the debate is still going to rage on, as fans of both players never really back down in supporting their favorite.