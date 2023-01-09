HisWattson explains his poor performance in Apex Legends after missing out on ALGS playoffs

Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has revealed the reason behind his poor performances in the ALGS, explaining that “70-hour work weeks” have taken a “toll” on his body and his play.

FURIA Esports player HisWattson is one of the most well-known and popular pros in the Apex Legends community.

The talented player has won countless tournaments and even managed to secure the ALGS: 2022 Championship back in July. Despite this, Wattson and his team failed to qualify for the upcoming ALGS Playoffs in London, missing out on a spot by one place after finishing 11th.

Following this result, Wattson has revealed why his performances took a dip in the latter half of the year and explained to fans how he’s going to fix his play in 2023.

HisWattson reveals why he hasn’t been playing at his peak

Taking to Twitter on January 9, HisWattson explained that he will no longer be working “70-hour” weeks and will be cutting down to “40 hours” max. This is because this schedule has been “taking a toll” on his body and he’s “afraid that staying this pace could kill” him.

Not only that, he believes that “a year and a half” of overworking is one of the reasons FURIA didn’t qualify for LAN. The stress and lack of recovery meant that he “couldn’t operate anywhere close to 100%”, so reducing his workload could be the answer and allow him to get back on track.

It’s clear Wattson wants to start competing for Championships again with FURIA but to do so, he’s realized that his health and well-being have to become a top priority.

Wattson and FURIA will be back again to compete in Split 2 of the ALGS and will be aiming for higher than 11th for a spot at LAN.