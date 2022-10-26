FaZe Clan enter Apex Legends esports as Snip3down returns

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

FaZe Clan have revealed its new Apex Legends roster on October 26 headlined by Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona one day after the former Halo pro retired from the new title and teased a return to the battle royale esport.

Snip3down is a Halo veteran and legend logging 15 years in the competitive title. For the last two years, he participated in Halo competitions under the banner of TSM, FaZe and eUnited.

But Snip3down began playing competitive Apex Legends in 2020, even getting third-place finish at ALGS Championship in 2021 with TSM.

It seems that the legendary Halo player has decided to make the full transition to Apex.

Faze Clan and Snip3down join forces and enter Apex Legends

Faze Clan took to Twitter to announce that they will be making their first foray into Apex Legends esports. Joining them will be the legendary former Halo player, Snip3down.

The veteran esports player will be joined by ‘SlurpeeG,’ a North American player who played for SXG and G-Force in the Apec Legends Global Series Pro League previously.

A third player has yet to be announced but was teased in the roster reveal.

The third and final player on the FaZe roster has yet to be revealed, but the most likely candidate for the role is Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith. The 22-year-old player has been seen competing with Snip3down alongside SlurpeeG recently.

Albralelie played for TSM in the esport before switching to content creation in late 2020. He has stood in for Team Liquid and Cloud9 since his retirement from pro play and was last seen at the ALGS 2022 Championship.

The move has yet to be confirmed, but the rollout of FaZe into Apex Legends has been anything but subtle as Snip3down has made his intentions know since his retirement and discontent with Halo esports.