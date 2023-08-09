F1 star Yuki Tsunoda admits he pulls 10-hour Apex Legends marathons

Formula One professional racer and Apex Legends fan Yuki Tsunoda confirmed in a recent interview he pulls 10-hour-long Apex marathons in his free time.

It’s always cool to hear about celebrities and pro sports players talking about their love for video games, and a surprising number of celebs love the Apex Legends battle royale.

Many fans probably know about American singer, songwriter, and wrapper Post Malone’s love for Apex, though some may have also heard of the F1 professional racer Yuki Tsunoda and his dedication to the BR.

Now, in a recent interview, Tsunoda briefly spoke about his hobbies which included his 10-hour-long marathons in Apex Legends whenever he has the time to spare.

F1 pro racer Yuki Tsunoda details Apex Legends habits

In an interview segment with Channel4Sport, the F1 pro was asked if he had any hobbies. Tsunoda quickly answered with “online gaming.”

When asked what kind of games he enjoys playing, Tsunoda spoke about Apex Legends and how he usually tries to play through some long sessions with friends.

“For me, from 8:30 to like 6:30 PM. So I just have some snacks between 12 and 1.” The host was incredulous as he did the math, calling it a “10-hour game-a-thon.”

Tsunoda seemed unconcerned with the amount of time and admitted that he usually just enjoys spending time online with his friends in Japan.

The professional racer talked a bit about his childhood and said that when he was younger, his parents didn’t let him game for long periods. However, now that he’s on his own he can enjoy this new “freedom,” as he put it.

It turns out Tsunoda is no slouch when it comes to Apex either, as evidenced by his play session with streamer and pro player iiTzTimmy in 2022. Clearly, those 10-hour gaming sessions have paid off.