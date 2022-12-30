Couple who met playing Apex Legends are now getting married

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

A long-distance couple who met playing Apex Legends are getting married and they’ve shared the exciting news with the community.

While most players jump into Apex Legends for the gunplay, movement, and powerful characters, there’s always the opportunity to form friendships with people from across the globe.

Every time you queue, you’re thrust into the Outlands with a random set of allies, and although most are forgotten as soon as the match is finished, on rare occasions long-lasting relationships are formed.

Well, that was certainly the case for Reddit user Furdean and his partner, who met in-game and finally met in person back in September. As Furdean is from India and his partner is from Italy, she traveled 6,165 kilometers so they could finally see each other face to face.

Article continues after ad

Since then, Furdean has proposed and the couple has revealed that they’re getting married.

Respawn Entertainment Furdean’s partners traveled 6,165 kilometers to meet him back in September.

Apex Legends couple reveal they’re getting married

Back in September, the news that Furdean and his partner had finally met in person received over 14,000 upvotes, with countless members of the community sending their love and congratulations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Now, Furdean has revealed that he decided to propose to his partner at the Taj Mahal, and she said yes.

After dating for seven months, Furdean knew it was the right time to pop the question and chose the famous mausoleum as the location as he “wanted to do something special for her”.

Of course, hundreds of Apex players have taken the time to wish them both “congratulations” and “a long and happy marriage”.

Article continues after ad

Some even made a few jokes about the price of the ring, wondering “how many Apex coins” it cost off the store.

This amazing news has put a smile on the face of Apex players everywhere, so let’s hope Furdean and his partner provide another update when the ceremony comes around.