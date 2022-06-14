Complete Lifeline rework idea would give her the best Ult in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends player has proposed a pretty interesting overhaul for Lifeline’s ultimate ahead of her supposed buff coming in Season 13’s next big update.

As Respawn Entertainment has introduced new legends to Apex Legends, many fans of the battle royale’s original characters have proposed changes that would see them rise up the ranks once again.

While the devs have stated before that they cannot outright copy these ideas, they do get the community’s wheels turning and often leads to renewed calls for buffs – and nerfs – where they see fit.

In Season 13, plenty of players have done the spotlight on Lifeline again, seeing as Newcastle’s arrival has hampered her pick rate. Many want to see her Ultimate buffed, with one idea suggesting that she be able to craft as a part of her supply drop. Though, there are calls to scrap it altogether.

One pretty powerful idea has been floated by Redditor wing6781, who suggested that Respawn should do away with the supply drop and replace it with an AOE healing ability.

The idea, which has been named The Surgical Room, would allow Lifeline to place down her DOC drone and create an area in which teammates can be gradually healed and instantly revived in a 25-second period. Plus, if an enemy was to cross into the zone, they’d be ticked down by a small amount of damage every few seconds.

Just like how the DOC drone works currently, the ability could be affected by enemy damage. Wing6781suggested that the drone would have 125 HP, meaning it wouldn’t last long if fired upon. Plus, the ultimate would take around three minutes to charge up.

Now, if you think that sounds super strong, you’re not alone. While some other players are fans of the idea, there are concerns about how overpowered it would be.

Way too overpowered, combine this with Wattson and Caustic and you basically have a team with no possible way to push ’em,” commented one. “Getting instantly revived is way too OP,” added another.

As noted, Lifeline is supposedly being buffed as a part of this year’s summer event, but her Ultimate is hardly going to go under the knife, which is what some fans want.