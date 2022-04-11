Complete Lifeline rework idea would be perfect for Apex Legends Season 13

As Apex Legends players have been suggesting ways to buff Lifeline, dataminer KralRindo has got a pretty clever rework idea that would overhaul the Combat Medic’s ultimate.

With each new season of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment brings in plenty of buffs and nerfs to the current crop of characters, and sometimes they’ll completely rework a character’s abilities to give them a much-needed lift.

If a legend goes a few seasons without a change, fans will often start theorizing their own changes, suggesting them to the devs as a way to give their favorite character a lift.

Recently, Lifeline has been in the spotlight a little, with a number of fans suggesting ways to give the battle royale’s sole healer some improvements. Many have targeted her revive ability as something that needs a massive tweak, but others want to see changes to her Ultimate.

KralRindo, who is usually one for digging up leaks through the game’s files, suggested a Lifeline rework of their own, again with a pretty big focus on the healer’s ultimate.

In the dataminer’s idea, the Combat Medic would revive teammates 25% faster than she does currently and maintain the revive shield. Though, it would only have 150 health, meaning it’s easily destroyed. Similarly, Lifeline’s DOC Drone would continue to heal teammates as normal, but would also have an offensive buff by dealing shock damage to enemies if they get too close.

As noted, the switch up of the Ultimate would be the big things. With the idea, Lifeline would still get new items from her drop, but they would also be joined by a Replicator slot, thus giving the healer a chance to craft items on the fly.

Fine, I will do it myself Lifeline rework idea by me pic.twitter.com/VhmDlx2xqK — KralRindo (@kralrindo) April 11, 2022

The dataminer even showed how the drop could look in-game with a Replicator slot on it, and it looks pretty snazzy to say the least.

While there has been plenty of supportive feedback for the idea, there are some who suggested that it might be “overbuffing” Lifeline by giving her a replicator slot on her Ultimate.

At the end of the day, while the changes would make sense, Respawn has the final say on things and who knows what they have in store for future changes.