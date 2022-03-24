Apex Legends‘ fan-favorite medic, Lifeline, has a plethora of different cosmetics to choose from, but here are the 10 best skins for the sassy support.

If there’s a single character that always brings a smile to Apex Legends players’ faces, it’s feisty femme fatale and support extraordinaire, Lifeline.

An integral part of many a team composition, the combat medic has a whole host of different cosmetics across both the base game and its mobile sister; but which ones are the best?

Without further ado, here are the 10 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends and how to get them if they’re still available.

Top 10 best skins for Lifeline

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. London Calling

London’s punk rock scene called and our rock queen answered with this awesome Legendary skin. Purchasable for 1,200 Crafting Metals, you can channel your inner Sex Pistols in the Apex Games and cause some serious anarchy in style.

9. My Wave

Bathed in blue and channeling her inner mermaid, My Wave Lifeline is absolutely perfect for fans of all things aquatic. Only available as part of the Dark Depths event in early 2022 for 2,400 Crafting Metals, unfortunately, you can’t pick this Legendary skin up anymore.

8. Alabaster Titan

Alabaster Titan transforms the iconic combat medic into a robotic version of herself. Sporting an adorable set of mechanical space buns and a clean, futuristic look, this Legendary skin was only available during the Evolution event in 2021.

7. Guardian Angel

Donning a gorgeous feathery white outfit with golden trims, the Guardian Angel Legendary skin is perfect for Lifeline fans that are always swooping in to save their teammates from trouble. Available as part of the now-extinct Lifeline Edition of the game, we’ve seen it pop up in the store for 1,800 Apex Coins – something that has proven pretty contentious.

6. Pirate Queen

Dead men tell no tales, and neither will you if you come up against Pirate Queen Lifeline. Another Legendary skin from the Dark Depths event, this look is sadly gone for good. Maybe, if you scour the ocean floors though, it’ll pop up in a treasure chest.

5. Bad to the Bone

Biker-style outfit? Check. Edgy bandana? Check. Everything about this skin screams rebel, and that’s exactly what Lifeline is. Bad to the Bone was part of the Season 8 battle pass, available at Level 50. While London Calling isn’t a perfect dupe, it still channels some of those rough and ready punk vibes that the Apex Games’ resident drummer exudes.

4. World’s Apart

Sporting a stunning desert princess-inspired look, World’s Apart Lifeline has to be one of our favorite Legendary skins. Available during the Season 7 Fight Night event, you won’t be able to get your hands on this desert beauty anymore, but who knows what way the sands blow – we may see her return soon enough.

3. Mic Check

Dropping as part of the highly anticipated collaboration between Apex and underground alternative fashion brand, Market, Mic Drop Lifeline perfectly encapsulates the edginess of the brand. With the Market logo emblazoned on her shirt, hat, and dungarees, this Legendary skin was available during Season 11’s Apex X Market event and cost 1,800 Apex Coins.

2. Ghost Stalker

The perfect fusion of creepy and robotic, the Ghost Stalker Legendary skin transforms the seemingly innocent support into a creature straight out of Terminator. Available during the Season 8 War Games event, this skin could be picked up for 1,800 Apex Coins – and trust us when we say we immediately copped it.

1. From the Ashes

Ruling the best Lifeline skin roost is From the Ashes, a gorgeous fusion of horror meets neo-futurism. Sporting a set of ebony devil horns that beautifully contrast against glowing, golden eyes, this Legendary skin was only available at Level 53 of the Season 3 battle pass, making it one of her rarest cosmetics.

So those are the 10 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends. Looking for more best skin lists? We’ve got everyone from Valkyrie to Caustic at our dedicated Apex Legends page.