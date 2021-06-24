BLAST announces €40,000 Apex Legends ‘Titans’ tournament

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 24/Jun/2021 14:00by Alex Garton
BLAST has announced their first-ever Apex Legends ‘Titans’ tournament, that will pit the best players from across Europe against each other for a €40,000 prize pool.
While playing Apex Legends is incredibly fun, it’s sometimes better to just sit back and watch the best players from across the globe compete. These tournaments provide viewers with countless highlights-reel moments and always keep you on the edge of your seat.
However, with the ALGS Championships coming to a close in early June, there are very few competitions to look forward to.
Luckily, BLAST has announced their ‘Titans’ Apex Legends tournament will take place from July 23 to 25 & July 31 to August 1. The best teams from Europe will compete at the event, so prepare yourself for an action-packed competition.
BLAST’s Apex Legends ‘Titans’ tournament will be split into two weekends, each with a $20,000 prize pool. In total, 40 teams will be invited to the event and will take part in a double-elimination battle royale from July 23 to July 25.
The top 20 teams from the first weekend will be invited to take part in a second bracket from July 31 to August 1. According to the organizers, this will be a fresh and innovative format that will be announced closer to the time. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the tournament day by day:
The whole tournament will be streamed exclusively on BLAST’s official Twitch channel.
With over 40 teams competing in the tournament, expect a lot of big names from around Europe to be taking part. This competition will be the ultimate test for players to see if they can perform under pressure and get their share of the huge prize pool.
Here’s which teams have been confirmed so far:
There are still more teams to be added to the list and with so much talent taking part, BLAST Titans will give us an updated look at how the best EU squads are performing, before ALGS returns for another season.
We’ll update this article as soon as more information is released on the tournament format and which other big names are competing.
