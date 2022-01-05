Apex Legends devs respond after new Bangalore skin starts crashing everyone’s games

Respawn devs responded after players started complaining the new Mil-Spec Bangalore skin was crashing their games while equipped.

In addition to her new episode of Stories from the Outlands, Bangalore also got a brand-new skin on January 4.

Called Mil-Spec, the skin is inspired by the new cinematic, and while it looks great, it’s leading to some unintended problems for players.

Bangalore Mil-Spec skin crashing Apex Legends

In the video above, as soon as the player selects Bangalore with her new skin equipped the game freezes up and shuts down.

It’s not an isolated incident either. More players started to report the same problem throughout the day on January 4, quickly taking that post to the top of the Apex subreddit.

Advertisement

Read More: New Apex Legends exploit makes Wraith nearly impossible to fight

This all led to a reply in the comments from an Apex dev a few hours later, telling players they were working on the problem.

However, there’s no telling how long it will take to fix, and when the skin will be able to be used by the players hopping in and locking Bangalore after watching Gridiron.

So, while it might be a buzzkill, the best way to ensure that this doesn’t happen to you is to simply not equip the Mil-Spec skin. At least, until the problem is all fixed.