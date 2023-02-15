New ultra-rare Wraith Heirloom ‘Voidwalker’ animation found in Season 16

A new extremely rare Wraith Heirloom animation that references her alternate Voidwalker self from her lore has been discovered in Apex Legends Season 16.

Apex Legends Season 16 has finally arrived and it’s introduced a huge amount of fresh content for the community to enjoy.

Whether it’s the Nemesis AR, the TDM mode, or the redesigned Legend classes, it’s safe to say Revelry has shaken up the meta.

Despite all these additions, it’s Wraith’s Heirloom that’s receiving the most attention, as the Kunai’s animations have been completely overhauled.

While all of the new inspect interactions are incredible, an ultra-rare animation that references Wraith’s background lore has been discovered, and it’s leaving players speechless.

Wraith's Heirloom received an overhaul in Apex Legends Season 16.

Rare Wraith Heirloom animation references her Voidwalker lore

With Revelry, Respawn has completely reworked Wraith Kunai with a fresh appearance and an array of satisfying inspect animations.

However, as always, the devs have included a set of extremely rare interactions, and thanks to Apex YouTuber Grrt, we can finally take a look at one that takes hours to trigger.

As showcased in the video, instead of pulling out the Kunai on her own, Wraith is handed the weapon by her alternate Voidwalker self.

The hand appears from a portal and pushes the Interdimensional Skirmisher to grasp the Heirloom tightly.

This animation directly references Wraith’s alternate Voidwalker self who helped her escape the IMC detention facility and learn to listen to the voices in her head.

If you want to refresh your memory of the Interdimensional Skirmisher’s backstory, check the ‘Voidwalker’ Stories from the Outlands video here.

It’s clear Respawn has put a huge amount of effort into this overhaul, so let’s hope more lore references are included in future Heirloom reworks.