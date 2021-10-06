Apex Legends weapons in duel-wield mode looks insanely fun

An Apex Legends mod on the R5Reloaded server has added duel wielding to the game and it’s absolutely lethal at close-quarters.

When it comes to FPS titles, the primary focus will always be the weapons and while some players are satisfied with wielding one, the majority prefer the option to hold two.

Although the ability to use akimbo weaponry is available in countless shooter titles, Apex Legends is yet to add it to the game, and it likely never will.

However, thanks to a set of modders, that’s doesn’t mean the community can’t test out the theory in-game, and it’s fair to say it looks like a lot of fun.

Apex Legends mod adds ability to use akimbo guns

R5Reloaded and the modders that are part of it never seem to disappoint when it comes to adding exciting and often wacky features to Apex Legends.

Whether it’s CSGO surfing or Fortnite building mechanics, there are seemingly endless possibilities when it comes to creativity on the server. Now, the ability to dual wield weaponry has been added, and it looks unbelievably fun as well as incredibly broken at close range.

Equipped with an R99 and an R301, YouTuber Skeptation shows how powerful the guns are when they’re combined together.

While the hip-fire accuracy of both weapons certainly isn’t pinpoint, it’d be perfect for an aggressive Octane or Wraith.

Although the akimbo mod doesn’t look balanced and will likely never be a feature in the main game, it does look fun to run around spraying down opponents.

Two ARs may be powerful, but the ability to use two shotguns at close range would end every gunfight in an instant.

Similar to the Smart Pistol, this isn’t likely to be a feature the community wants to see added in a future season, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be enjoyed in R5Reloaded.