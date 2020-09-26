7 "super sweaty" Wraith tips & tricks for Apex Legends Season 6

For players looking to get "super sweaty" with Wraith in Apex Legends, we've got several strategies that'll help you master the 'Interdimensional Skirmisher' and all her abilities, courtesy of Reddit user 'CheekyTbag.'

Since even before the first season of Apex Legends, Wraith has always been among the more popular characters to use in the battle royale, which proved even more true after the game's competitive side grew in prominence.

Her abilities, which manipulate space and time to outplay enemies, or escape them when necessary, are key fixtures in most squads, especially when it comes to the higher tiers of players.

Now that we're in Season 6, there's almost no excuse to not being at least decent when it comes to playing as Wraith; to help you reach a higher level, Redditor 'CheekyTbag' has some tips that we've broken down for you below.

"Super sweaty" Wraith strats

Use phase canceling to your advantage: Wraith's 'Into the Void' Tactical ability, more commonly referred to as phasing, can be cancelled prematurely by activating and cancelling the Dimensional Rift Ultimate ability.

Wraith's 'Into the Void' Tactical ability, more commonly referred to as phasing, can be cancelled prematurely by activating and cancelling the Dimensional Rift Ultimate ability. Estimate portal exit location: The Dimensional Rift portal extends to about 75 meters, which means you can use your ping system to estimate where the exit of the portal will be located.

The Dimensional Rift portal extends to about 75 meters, which means you can use your ping system to estimate where the exit of the portal will be located. Cancel portal when necessary: As long as you're within three meters of where you activate the Dimensional Rift portal, you can cancel it and still be able to use it later.

As long as you're within three meters of where you activate the Dimensional Rift portal, you can cancel it and still be able to use it later. Portal into final ring: During the closing moments of an Apex Legends match, by yourself some extra time by setting up your Dimensional Rift so that one exit is inside the final circle, which will allow you to keep going back and forth without incurring the regular amount of damage of being outside the safe zone.

Bait & trap players: If you find yourself outside the safe zone with enemies nearby, try and use your Dimensional Rift to get to safety but in a way so that they'll also be tempted to follow you, at which point you'll be set up to mow them down as they file through the portal's exit.

If you find yourself outside the safe zone with enemies nearby, try and use your Dimensional Rift to get to safety but in a way so that they'll also be tempted to follow you, at which point you'll be set up to mow them down as they file through the portal's exit. Phase around corners during gunfights: The Into the Void phase ability comes in really handy when you're in a jam, and using it around corners can really help you gain an advantageous position while also causing chaos.

The Into the Void phase ability comes in really handy when you're in a jam, and using it around corners can really help you gain an advantageous position while also causing chaos. Portal to help respawned teammates: Respawn players who have just been brought back to the map often find themselves out in the open without weapons or gear. If this applies to your team, use your portal to set them up at a more secure position where your squad can hold the line while the recently-returned teammate loots up.

There you go! Those are the "super sweaty Wraith tips for sweats" from the highly-valuable Apex University sub-Reddit page. Remember, a good place to practice all of these strategies is in the Firing Range, where you won't be burdened by the threat of enemies.

Try these tips out and tweet us @TitanfallBlog to let us know how they worked out for you!