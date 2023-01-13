Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”

Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller.

The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually revolves around movement and aim assist.

MnK famously does not offer aim assist, whereas controller players do receive it to balance out the lack of precision from joysticks.

While there are likely to be disagreements on the matter until the end of time, it has been claimed previously that controller Apex is easier than MnK.

Article continues after ad

Now, former TSM member Nokokopuffs has sided with that opinion, claiming controller Apex is superior in almost every sense.

Nokokopuffs claims Apex Legends is easier on controller in “every way”

While he has generally played Apex on MnK, January 12 saw him drop into a series of matches while rocking a controller, albeit through his PC rather than a console.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

His verdict was unequivocal: “Okay, I get it now. Controller on Apex is just better in every way besides movement. I’m having fun just one-clipping absolutely everything. If nothing changes I wouldn’t be surprised if in a year Apex competitive will be 80% [controller] if not 100%.”

Some responded to argue that recoil control is another aspect that is easier on MnK, but Noko disagreed. “The entire pro league controller players would disagree,” he said, “they fry mid range and do just fine in the long range.”

Article continues after ad

He explained that he was able to dominate based off his existing “game knowledge” alone, sharing a clip of him taking down enemies with ease.

“For everyone who doesn’t understand,” he said, “I have about 15 hours of controller experience or less on apex. All I have is game knowledge.”

Despite the streamer’s verdict falling clearly in the ‘controller is OP’ camp, the debate will be no closer to a resolution.