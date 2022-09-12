Apex Legends PC players discover “deadly” exploit

Mouse and keyboard players fear Apex Legends exposed yet another advantage for console players, besides aim assist.

Crossplay between console and PC on FPS games allowed players to interact for the first time, bridged gaps, and unified player bases. However, it also sparked a debate over unfair advantages.

Console players benefit from having aim assist. The feature snaps a player’s crosshair onto an enemy to compensate for a controller’s lack of control.

Some Apex Legends players believe console players have an unfair leg up. Twitch streamer Shroud cited players not having to compensate for recoil, and 100 Thieves NiceWigg argued console players dominate in close-range engagements.

The 100 Thieves streamer exposed a new advantage for console players regarding a steam bind buff.

Steam bind buff reveals new advantage for Apex console players

Respawn Entertainment The longbow is immensely strong at poking enemies from a distance.

Professional Apex Legends player Teq shared a clip of a console player dominating thanks to a new buff found in Steam’s customization settings.

NiceWigg commented on the post, asking if the clip was done with the Steam bind stuff.

Steam’s key bind feature allows players to bind WASD on a controller, opening the door for easier tap strafing. Console players use the same controls but get the added benefit of PC movement capabilities.

Tap strafing provides sharper movements and harder turns than standard slide jumps, using a combination of air-strafing and bunny hopping. If done correctly your character can do a complete 180-degree turn, which is helpful in gunfights.

Console players having the same quick and snappy movement speed as PC players and aim assist makes any gunfight a nightmare for mouse and keyboard users.

Teq argued, “mnk (mouse and keyboard) is just pointless to play at this point.”