Apex Legends streamer gets trapped by Caustic after classic rookie error

An Apex Legends streamer thought he had lucked into a sweet ground loot find but was actually walking into a classic Caustic trap that got their squad wiped from the game.

Apex Legends is best known for its wild movement abilities and high-octane gunplay but that doesn’t mean there’s no room to be cerebral.

That’s why Legends like Caustic, the Toxic Trapper, exist in the first place.

His playstyle is all about luring people in and using gas traps to ruin their day. It’s a bit grimy compared to the in-your-face playstyles of some of his companions but it’s also hilarious when a calculated risk pays off.

Apex Legends streamer caught in Caustic trap

InspiredGreen was making their way through Kings Canyon when they stumbled on a purple Armor laying in a room with only one entrance. Naturally, they ran as quickly as possible as they could to pick it up, unknowingly sealing their fate.

It took a second for the play to come together, but by the time the armor had been swapped, it was too late to do anything. Caustic had already come out of his hiding spot, blocked the single door with a barrel, and largely stole the fight before it even started.

Green posted the clip to Reddit with the caption “I cannot believe I fell for that, for a purple body shield!” and the community couldn’t help but laugh along with him.

“It will always be hilarious when a Caustic successfully traps someone,” one player joked.

Another fan complimented Green on how much his enthusiasm added to the clip, complimenting the entire presentation of the situation. “You accepted your fate with grace, shared your adventures, and were NOT a salty toxic little b***h.”

While that might be a bit of an overreaction, the streamer did handle the trap well, simply laughing off his own error before moving on with the stream.