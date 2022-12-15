Apex Legends players urge Twitch streamers to stop smurfing

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Apex Legends players have once again voiced their frustrations with Smurfing, calling out notable Twitch streamers who participate in the act.

Smurfing has long plagued online games, dating back to the early Warcraft 2 days in the 1990s. The practice involves a highly skilled player creating an alternate account, then joining games with lower-level users to essentially trounce the competition.

Despite general disdain for such behavior, Smurfing remains a popular tactic in many multiplayer games, including the likes of Valorant.

But while titles such as Dota 2 and Overwatch have cracked down on Smurf accounts, Apex Legends players continue to report similar issues to no avail.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends fans frustrated over Twitch streamers Smurfing

Fed up with the Smurfing situation in Apex, Comprehensive-End648 took to Reddit to express their frustrations over Twitch streamers freely employing the tactic.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Apparently, the biggest issue is that a number of “big-name” content creators are doing it. The Redditor called out HisWattson, in particular, noting that the streamer has used their Smurf account while playing in Platinum Lobbies. “How is that fair to anyone else? Am I the only one who’s kinda annoyed by this?”

Replies to the Reddit thread suggest many players agree that too many Twitch streamers take advantage of Smurfing in Apex Legends.

Notably, one person wrote, “I mean, Respawn has never cared about casuals, so why would streamers?” Another player argued that since “matchmaking is so bad,” it hardly matters if anyone Smurfs.

Article continues after ad

Because users continue reporting the issue online, the hope is that Apex Legends developers will eventually take action against Smurf accounts. Whether or not that happens anytime soon is anyone’s guess at this point.