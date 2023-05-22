Apex Legends’ smooth movement has ruined other shooters, players say

Apex Legends players have praised the game’s movement, claiming it’s impossible for them to switch to other games because of how smooth it feels.

Since its release in 2019, Apex Legends has grown to become one of the most popular battle royales globally, with it estimated there are more than 130 million players as of 2022.

Like many other games, Apex certainly has its fair share of issues, with some encountering game-breaking bugs and glitches on the regular. Though, thankfully, the Respawn devs have done their part in frequently fixing any problems.

While the game isn’t perfect, it certainly has its quirks that players have fallen in love with, and its movement mechanics is one of them.

Apex Legends players praise game’s movement

In a May 22 Reddit thread, Apex player ‘floydkids’ claimed that all other first-person shooters now feel boring, specifically mentioning Apex Legends’ movement as a reason behind why.

“I’m a relatively new Apex player (about 100-150 hours or so) and I have been really enjoying the game after work for the last few months,” they said.

“I come from a variety of other FPS games like Valorant and Paladins, but after playing Apex for a while, I’ve found it’s hard to go back to the others without feeling slow, sluggish, and bored.”

They added: “I know this game has its flaws, but I have to take a moment to appreciate the movement mechanics and gunplay in this game; it’s unlike anything else out right now.”

Others in the thread agreed, with one adding that they now struggle to play other shooters where you’re constantly on the move. “I struggle to play other shooters where you’re running around a lot,” they said.

“Apex is just so smooth to play and strafing-while-shooting is perfectly balanced where it adds to the skill ceiling, but isn’t so fast that tracking enemies would feel impossible.”

“I fully agree apex single-handedly made me quit cod legit cuz of the movement system,” another added.

While many have come to love Apex’s mechanics, a fair amount of the community are calling on the devs for changes as players continue to use tap strafe macros.