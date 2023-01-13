Apex Legends Sentinel buff accidentally gives it infinite charge with Gold Shield

In the Spellbound Collection Event update, the Sentinel sniper rifle in Apex Legends was given a significant buff – but Respawn may have actually buffed the weapon far more than they intended, effectively giving it infinite charge.

Spellbound is the second collection event of Season 15, with the headline additions being Seer’s heirloom and the addition of custom matches for all.

But the update also brought a series of weapon buffs and nerfs, including to the Prowler and Sentinel.

While the Prowler may now be one of the most underrated SMGs in the game, the Sentinel is definitely getting the recognition it deserves. Although, this is probably because of a mistake developers made in the patch.

The Sentinel can be charged up using Shield Cells.

Sentinel gets infinite charge in Apex Legends – with a catch

Before the update, the Sentinel required two shield cells from our inventory to fully charge up and deal increased damage.

However, the update reduced this to only one shield, to encourage more people to run the Sentinel. The thing is, the gold body shield in Apex already reduced the cells required to one, and this might have slipped the devs’ minds.

It means that now, if you have a gold body shield, the Sentinel literally requires no shield cells at all to charge up. You can simply charge it over and over without ever worrying about running out of cells.

It’s likely that this is just a slight tweak to the code required to fix this bug – assuming that it is a bug.

If it is a bug, then the gold backpack will probably lose its little extra feature with the Sentinel, and return to normal, simply requiring one shield cell to charge it up.

In the meantime though, if you ever land upon a gold backpack in-game, make sure to pair it up with the Sentinel too.