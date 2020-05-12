Apex Legends Season 5 update: Loba, Quests, early patch notes

The Season 5: Fortune's Favor update for Apex Legends is adding the new Legend, Loba, some major changes to the classic Kings Canyon map, and all-new Quests. Here's everything you need to know and the early patch notes.

As with each new season, the new Legend is the main attraction, but typically there's also a new weapon added into the mix. That won't be the case for Season 5 though, as Respawn have confirmed that there won't be a new gun at launch.

Whether a new weapon comes later during the season remains to be seen, but there is more than enough new content in other areas to make up for the lack of a gun.

Apex Legends Season 5 release time

The Apex Legends Season 5 update is live on Tuesday, May 12, at 10AM PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. For a whole new season, it will be a bigger patch, so give yourself some time to get it downloaded.

New Legend: Loba

Loba is the latest addition to the Apex Games roster. Arriving in Kings Canyon seeking revenge against her parents' killer, Revenant, she is a fierce character, with abilities that are sure to totally shake-up the meta.

Revenant had an underwhelming launch admittedly, as his abilities weren't as game-changing as some had hoped. But, Loba's kit will allow her to teleport, find high-level loot, and even steal loot.

You see a full breakdown of her abilities here.

Loba's abilities:

Quests

The first Quest in Apex Legends will be starting in Season 5, called Broken Ghost. These quests will be season-long challenges, revealing some story secrets by finding nine pieces of a mysterious artifact by participating in weekly 'hunts'.

Even if you couldn't care less about lore though, there's still some valuable rewards up for grabs too, so these Quests will definitely be worth your time. You can play them solo, or in a squad of three.

To unlock the hunts and earn rewards though, you'll need to find five 'Treasure packs' in regular modes. You can see a full breakdown of how quests work here.

Map changes

Kings Canyon is getting a massive overhaul for Season 5, caused by the damage Loba inflicted during her cinematic trailer.

Skull town has been wiped out, taking Thunderdome with it. There is also a new area to replace the previously empty area between Hydro Dam and Wetlands. And speaking of Wetlands, a new platform has been added to the edge of the map here.

There's a new Ultimate charging station too, where you can instantly charge your character's Ultimate at the press of a button.

To see the full extent of the changes, you'll need to drop in and explore!

Apex Legends Season 5 update: early patch notes

Full patch notes will be available when the update is live.

New Legend: Loba

Ultimate Black Market Boutique - Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy legend can take up to two items.

Tactical Burglar's best friend - Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble by quickly throwing your jump drive bracelet.

Passive Eye for quality - Nearby epic and legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique.



New Quest: Broken Ghost

Gather Treasure Packs every day in Duos, Trios, Limited-Time Modes, and Ranked.

Play weekly Hunts to find pieces of the artifact either solo or with your squad. You’ll only get new Rewards if you’ve unlocked the mission for the week yourself.

Earn more Rewards and unlock different chapters that reveal the Story of “The Broken Ghost”.

Recovering all nine pieces will unlock even more rewards, let you go into Apex's past, and uncover a secret that could turn the game on its head.

Map changes

Kings Canyon has been unearthed!

Skull Town and Thunderdome gone, changes at Wetlands and more.

Ranked Series 4

Split 1: Kings Canyon on May 12

Split 2: World's Edge on June 23

Reconnect feature added

Gold Weapons