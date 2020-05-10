Apex Legends Season 5 will add new way to instantly charge your Ultimate

Among the many changes coming to Apex Legends in Season 5: Fortune's Favor, Respawn Entertainment are adding in a new device on the map that players will be able to use to instantly recharge their Ultimate ability.

With Season 5 just around the corner, developers Respawn Entertainment have a lot of new content and major changes set in store for the Apex Legends player-base.

As with every new season, Fortune's Favor will introduce a lot of major map changes to Kings Canyon, focused on "excavating" the original setting of the Apex Games.

Several of those changes were teased in the most recent gameplay trailer and a closer look at one of them revealed what appears to be some sort of machine that can charge up a Legend's Ultimate ability in a second.

During a brief moment in the second half of the trailer, Gibraltar can be seen interacting with the device, which is full of bright yellow electricity that sparks around the area.

Once he's done typing on the small computer screen, all that electricity gets flushed out of the machine and presumably into Gibby, and the screen clearly shows his Ult getting recharged. He then says his iconic "opening the skies" line, and launches the Defensive Bombardment.

The addition of such a device makes sense considering that an Apex Legends dev recently hinted that there will be more than meets the eye with the Season 5 map changes.

Exactly where this will be located has not been confirmed, but prominent dataminer iLootGames has used the background drop from the trailer scene to determine that it'll most likely be in the area between Wetlands, The Cage, and Swamps on the right side of Kings Canyon.

That area is currently not occupied by any points-of-interest or major structures, and considering that it's relatively near the middle of the map, it would be the perfect spot for a giant excavation project with an Ult charging machine at the heart of it.

Of course, there will be a massive risk vs reward element attached to using this device. On one hand, it'll be a very powerful option for players to be able to recharge their Ultimate so quickly, especially if they've just used it, meaning you can essentially double up on the ability.

However, everyone will know where the machine is located, so there will always be teams that hide near it hoping to catch unaware Legends looking for a quick charge. Also, considering that it'll be placed at the bottom of the excavation pit, there will be plenty of high-ground spots in the surrounding ridges for enemy squads to fire down at those who visit.

We also don't know exactly how this mechanic will work; while the trailer makes it clear that it will quickly recharge an Ult, there could be some sort of drawback to it too.

For example, players might have to give up some of their health and/or shields to activate it. Or, it could require some sort of payment to turn on, in the form of supplies like Shield Batteries or Phoenix Kits.

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favor will be releasing on Tuesday, May 12 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.