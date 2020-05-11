Apex Legends trailer reveals locations of four new ult-charging points

Apex Legends’ season five trailer may have given fans a look at additional ultimate charging stations scattered around Kings Canyon as it appears that there are more than two as previously believed.

With the hype for Apex Legends season five building to fever pitch, fans of the popular battle royale have been trying to get an early look at what the developers have in store for them. Respawn has already revealed Loba as the new legend, as well as a few map changes, but a new feature really has players buzzing.

The ultimate charging station was revealed in the gameplay trailer as Gibraltar was able to get a Defensive Bombardment barrage raining down in an area that is meant to be situated around Wetlands. Yet, there appears to be more than one.

Reddit user Ponsobnie noted that if you give the gameplay trailer a closer look, you’ll see more than the two obvious ones that were on show – the supposed Wetlands area and the cliff edge that Loba teleports up to.

According to the Redditor, there appears to be an additional charging point in the center of the crane structure that is shown just before the charging station is revealed. There is also, supposedly, another one close to the apparent Wetlands area that is shown in the trailer.

If there are two charging stations pretty much on top of each other, that would no dominate lead to some interesting fights – especially if you’ve ultimates like Defensive Bombardment, Rolling Thunder, and Lifeline’s Care Package.

Obviously, we won’t have long to wait to see if Ponsobnie’s theory turns out to be correct. After a small delay, Apex Legends season five will launch on Tuesday, May 12 – so we’ll get to see everything from the new map changes, the all-new cosmetics, and everything else that Respawn has in store.