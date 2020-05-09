All Season 5 map changes revealed in Apex Legends trailer

The gameplay trailer for Apex Legends' highly anticipated Season 5 was released on May 8, and revealed some of the major map changes that would be taking place in Kings Canyon.

The addition of the brand new Legend Loba is not the only major change expected for Season 5: Fortune’s Favor, as Respawn has revealed they will be making drastic map changes in this new chapter as well.

In the Apex Legends Season 5 gameplay trailer, some of the changes made to the classic Kings Canyon arena were revealed with popular locations such as Skull Town affected.

One of the most notable changes in the trailer was the apparent destruction of a huge corner of the Kings Canyon island, with both Skull Town and the Thunderdome pretty much entirely underwater following Loba's introduction.

However, despite losing a bit of the map in Season 5, it was also revealed that there would be a new underground area around what's left of the fan-favorite drop zones for players to explore.

Another change was made towards the opposite side of Kings Canyon, with a new point-of-interest added to one of the map's most rural areas in recent seasons.

Respawn explained that the theme for season's 5 map changes would be to "unearth Kings Canyon" and there appear to be many new excavation and construction sites added as a result. The changes also tie into the release of Apex Legends' new Quests which require players to uncover different artifacts to earn rewards.

One Apex Legends dev previously revealed why it had taken so long for Kings Canyon to receive major map changes, claiming that Crypto's destruction of the Repulsor tower allowed Leviathans and Flyers from roaming freely and preventing any construction on the Arena.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quACziGJqQM

However, with the upcoming changes in Season 5, it signals that a new repulsor tower could have also been added or possibly other countermeasures around the island to keep the wildlife at bay.

Fans won't have long until they can experience the new update for themselves, as Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favor is set to go live on May 12.