How new Apex Legends Quests & Weekly Hunts will work in Season 5

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favor will introduce brand new a Season Quest called The Broken Ghost that will give players the chance to unlock some incredible rewards.

This will be the first time Apex will feature what Respawn is calling a “Season Quest” that, as the name implies, is a season-long challenge for players to collect nine pieces of a mysterious artifact.

There are a few things players will have to do for Broken Ghost before they can participate in the weekly PvE Hunts that will reveal more to the story, and eventually unlock “a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for.”

Broken Ghost Season Quest

Season 5 of Apex introduces the first Quest to the game. Players will have to search all season long to find all nine pieces of a "mysterious artifact."

Here's how you can jump right in and start unraveling the mystery behind the Broken Ghost:

Gather Treasure Packs every day in competitive matches of Apex Legends and unlock Rewards and new Hunts for the missing pieces. These are limited to one a day, but can be found in Duos, Trios, Limited-Time Modes, and Ranked.

Next, you'll head out on weekly Hunts into Kings Canyon's night mode to find pieces of the artifact either solo or with your squad and try to make it back in one piece. Players can join in on as many Hunts as they want, but you’ll only get new Rewards if you’ve unlocked the mission for the week yourself.

As you make your way through each hunt, you'll earn more Rewards and unlock different chapters that reveal the Story of “The Broken Ghost”. We'll also find out why everyone is trying to kill one another just to get their hands on the mysterious "artifact."

Recovering all nine pieces will unlock even more rewards, let you go into Apex's past, and uncover a secret that could turn the game on its head.

Treasure Packs

The first thing players need to do to participate in "The Broken Ghost" Season Quest is to collect five Treasure Packs, which can be found in supply crates scattered through the map in Apex's Competitive modes.

Once you have five packs, you can participate and earn rewards by going on the weekly Hunts into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of the artifact. Here, you and your squad will face off PvE-style against the vicious Prowler aliens (which you might recognize from Bloodhound's Trials), as you attempt to recover the relic.

It's also important to note that you can join a hunt any time, say to help a friend out, but you will only gain the rewards if you've unlocked the new weekly mission in a Treasure Pack yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quACziGJqQM

What's inside the Treasure packs

There are 45 different Treasure packs players can unlock during Season 5, and each contains Crafting Metals, BattlePass XP, Apex Packs, or the ability to play a new weekly Hunt for the next piece of the artifact (as we mentioned above).

As you succeed in each hunt to earn more rewards, you'll also unlock story chapters that explain more about “The Broken Ghost," like what the "artifact" is, and why does everybody in the Apex Legends universe want to get their hands on it like Indiana Jones?

There are nine relics in total to collect, and once you have them all, you can "dive into the past," according to Respawn, which could be hinting at an entirely different mode or mission coming later on in the season.

Weekly Hunts

Hunts will be "quick and dangerous" missions into King's Canyon at night. Players will exit the dropship, make their way to the artifact, then beat a hasty retreat as they attempt to survive wave after wave of deadly Prowlers.

You can participate in the hunts as a solo player or in a squad. To make things easier for all you lone wolves out there, solo players will have a few automatic respawns if you get taken out.

After completing all of the Hunts in Season 5, you can earn your next piece of the artifact, an exclusive weapon charm, and a new chapter in the ongoing story of "The Broken Ghost".

Hunts won't be available right when Season 5 kicks off on May 12 though, since you need to collect Treasure Packs to be eligible for rewards, and those are limited to just one a day. The first day for the new PvE mode will be May 19, and we can't wait to try it out.