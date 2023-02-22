Apex Legends pros criticize league spot as more ALGS orgs leave

Some Apex Legends pros have been critical of how ALGS have handled league spot distribution as players from esports organizations that have pulled out of the esport put together rosters for the next split.

As multiple esports orgs have left Apex Legends, they have left behind ALGS spots that need to be filled.

Those spots have been retained by the org’s former players as two of the players that competed in the last split need to remain on the roster to keep the spot.

Players like TSM’s Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen have been critical of the rule as some teams in the league have been putting the players needed to retain the spot as substitutes, allowing players to bypass the qualifying system.

Article continues after ad

ALGS spots may be retained if two players carry over between splits

In a recent live stream, ImperialHal specifically called out Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith’s team which consists of Paris ‘StayNaughty’ Gouzoulis and Trenton ‘lou’ Clements with Aidan ‘rocker” Grodin as a sub.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He claimed that rocker gave his pro league spot to StayNaughty and stayed on the team as a sub to retain their place in the league.

rocker and StayNaughty both played for Cloud9 until the org left the esport. rocker announced his retirement from professional Apex shortly after being let go on January 11, 2023.

“It’s so dumb how a brand-new team, these players have like never played together like all three together at one point all insta-qualed to pro league because rocker is their sub,” ImperialHal said.

Article continues after ad

The Apex Legends Global Series held the qualifiers for the second split of competition in early February and allowed eight new teams into each of the five regional leagues. Fans will be able to see these qualified rosters and the teams that retained their former org’s spots face off as the league starts competition in Split 2 sometime in March.