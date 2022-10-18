Apex Legends pro Mande departs from SCARZ and teammates rpr & Taisheen

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Apex Legends pro Mande could be on the move after he bid adieu to SCARZ and his longtime ALGS teammates rpr and Taisheen.

The SCARZ trio were one of the longest-tenured teams in all of Apex Legends, first forming back in 2020 before being picked up by the organization early the following year.

According to esports.gg, while rpr and Taisheen are both retiring from competitive play, Mande will be taking a break to regroup and hopefully find a team that matches his drive to chase ALGS glory.

Mande departs SCARZ, leaves behind rpr & Taisheen

Together, the iconic EMEA trio won the very first ALGS Championship of their region, and also formed a fanbase that’s nearly unrivaled across all of Apex thanks to a genuine kinship that made them stand out in a cutthroat environment.

Mande commented directly on the news in reply to a goodbye video from the org, and he made it clear that there was no bad blood between the squad and that he wishes everyone the best of luck in their new endeavors.

“It was a good run and I couldn’t ask for better people to do it with. Love you all and here is to a bright future for everyone,” he said.

The future is yet unwritten, but the EMEA region losing another one of its biggest stars would be quite a tragedy for the budding scene. However, if Mande does find a squad that matches his goals though, it’s sure to be an explosive return to the scene.

His stock should be quite high given how successful he has been in the past, but it’s been clear for his entire career that being on a good team isn’t enough, so anyone offering will likely have to prove their dedication if they want to win the star support player over.