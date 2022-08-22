Apex Legends pro Genburten claims Havoc is OP for PC players

Apex Legends pro player Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose has explained why the Havoc is overpowered on PC, but lackluster for console players.

Over the years, Respawn has added countless weapons to Apex Legends and every single player has their favorite.

Whether it’s the easy-to-control R-301 Carbine, the powerful burst damage of the CAR SMG, or the long-range lethality of the Longbow, the Outlands is filled with an array of deadly weapons.

Of course, they’ll always be top tier picks in the meta and the Havoc has stood out as one of the best guns in Season 14.

Despite this, pro player Genburten has demonstrated a flaw with the Havoc that makes it unbalanced, as in his opinion, it’s OP on PC but underwhelming on console.

Respawn Entetainment The Havoc has one of the hardest recoil patterns to control.

Genburten shows why controller limits the Havoc’s power

When it comes to recoil stability on controller, there are very few players in the Apex community that can match Genburten.

However, on a recent stream, the talented player showcased how difficult it is to control the kickback of the Havoc on controller compared to PC.

Complaining that his “thumbs can’t handle” the recoil, Genburten concluded that the Havoc is simply “not a controller gun”.

It’s also obvious he feels that it’s unfair for MnK players to have such a big advantage over controller when it comes to the Havoc’s damage output: “You call this balanced?”

Topic starts at 0:59

As the Havoc is one of the most powerful guns in the game, it’ll be interesting to see if Respawn makes any changes to the weapon to make it easier for controller players.

Either way, the deadly energy AR is always a solid pick up if you can handle its recoil, but if you’re a controller player, it may be worth opting for another gun if you want to land more damage at long-range.