How to easily control Havoc recoil in Apex Legends

Apex Legends streamer Svend-Erik ‘Taxi2g’ Høegh has revealed a recoil trick for the Havoc that makes the weapon pinpoint accurate.

Recoil control is one the most difficult techniques to master in Apex Legends and one that a lot of the community can never seem to grasp.

As a result, a lot of players tend to avoid certain weapons if they have too much kickback, and that’s certainly the case for the Havoc.

This energy-based AR is absolutely lethal at medium range and can tear through an opponent with ease in the right players’ hands, but even with attachments, it’s a tough gun to control.

Luckily, streamer Taxi2g has explained exactly how to stay pinpoint accurate with the gun, making it easy to land every single bullet.

How to control Havoc recoil in Apex Legends

During his stream on March 27, Taxi2g shared a recoil trick for the Havoc that completely eliminates the gun’s recoil and makes it pinpoint accurate.

While he still recommends players jitter-aim with the AR at long range, when it comes to close-quarters, Taxi advises players to move left or right while firing.

Although it seems extremely simple, maintaining constant horizontal movement with your camera while firing negates the majority of the weapon’s kickback.

Of course, this will take a little practice, but it does mean there’s no need to learn the Havoc’s hefty recoil pattern.

Taxi goes on to say that this close to medium range technique can be utilized with every single weapon in the game, but it’s particularly effective with the Havoc.

If you’re looking for long-range practice, consider checking out our Flatline recoil guide that outlines exactly how to jitter-aim and maximize your damage from a distance.