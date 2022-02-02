Apex Legends players devastated as Flatline & Longbow removed from floor loot

Apex Legends’ floor items will look a bit different in Season 12 when both the VK-47 Flatline and the Longbow DMR get pulled from the loot pool.

There are a number of huge changes coming to Apex in Season 12: Defiance. From Legend changes like Crypto’s buff and Caustic’s big nerf, to the seasonal care package changes which will bring the Alternator back to the ground loot, players are set to experience a big shakeup from the current state of the game.

Not all of these changes are being viewed fondly though, as the decision to take the Flatline and the Longbow into the Replicator hasn’t been too well received by the fanbase.

Advertisement

Apex Legends players upset after Flatline & Longbow taken out of loot pool

This is the first time any weapon has been moved to the material-eating machine since Season 6 where a new gun would be taken out of the rotation each day and locked in until the next daily reset.

Read More: Apex Legends Shatter Caps rework will actually make it useful in Season 12

That concept is staying the same for this go-around but instead of changing daily, both weapons will be locked away for the whole of Season 12.

On top of being taken out of the ground loot options, the beloved Flatline is also getting a one-point damage reduction to help keep it in line with its competition.

One commenter noted that they thought the assault rifle was in a great spot before this and are worried that Respawn has gone a step too far this time: “I feel it’s the most balanced weapon in the game. This makes me sad.”

Advertisement

Another player had questions about the changes to the Longbow and whether or not this change was warranted: “Why the Longbow though? Was it even used enough to deserve that?”

Given the popularity of the Flatline particularly, this change will surely shake up the meta when the new season begins on February 8.