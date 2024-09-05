Apex Legends Blood Moon bundle slammed for “absolutely ridiculous” price

Apex Legends players are up in arms again over skin prices and the bundles the game is pushing instead of individual skin sales.

Respawn adjusted its Apex Legends cosmetic rollout in early 2024 to mostly release new skins in bundles with other digital goods, which can cost from about $25 to $40 depending on the rarity attached.

Expensive cosmetics are nothing new for the game, with some skins in the $50-$100 range depending on rarity and the cosmetics offered. However, some players have been pushed over the edge with the Season 22 Born of Blood and Coffin Stuffer bundles and took to Reddit to explain their frustrations.

“$30 for a skin is absolutely ridiculous. I was considering buying the Alter skin but that is a total rip-off, return skin prices to $20,” one player said on the forum.

Others agreed with the sentiment, pointing out how the bundles are also advertised as “on-sale” from their original 6,000 Apex Coins, or $60, price.

“$30 from $61, what a steal!” One user joked.

Respawn Entertainment Skin prices have always been a contentious issue in Apex Legends.

Another shared how they don’t want any of the extra cosmetics in these bundles and wish they could just get the Legend skin for a lower price.

Others in the thread pointed out that Apex Legends skins have always been on the pricey side, which has been a point of contention with players for years.

Cosmetic prices have come under question again in live service games thanks to the release of Spectre Divide, which had to reduce the price of its inaugural skin collections, and high-price bundles like the Faker Hall of Legends skin in League of Legends.

Still, some players have embraced live service cosmetics as the current status quo of gaming, with many pulling out their wallets to purchase the next flashy cosmetic bundle or skin set.

Some developers have even attached esports tournament prize pools to specific cosmetic sales, giving players another reason to purchase them. But every player has their breaking point when it comes to price, and more Apex Legends seem to be hitting that point.