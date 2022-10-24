Apex Legends players call for split removal in Season 15 ranked

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Apex Legends’ intricate Ranked system sets it apart from other battle royale titles, but some players disapprove splits.

Apex Legends Season 15 is almost here, introducing a new map, zip rail system, and new legend. The battle royale’s upcoming season also marks the beginning of a new Ranked mode split.

Seasons are divided into two ranked splits, and there is a soft reset between the two periods. Players earn rewards based on the highest tier achieved in either split. Apex features seven different divisions to grind through.

Splits act as a way to incentivize players to constantly login in and play. However, some players believe casual players don’t have the time to grind, resulting in unfair matchmaking.

Respawn Entertainment Cheaters have become a serious problem in Apex Legends Ranked.

Should Apex Legends remove splits?

Reddit user BananasBandana argued, “the splits are driving Ranked mode straight into the trash bin. I think the only people who benefit from it are upper ranks 1% players, which is just not the main player base.”

They suggested Apex bring back the old system of having a three-month Ranked season instead of doing a soft reset at the halfway mark.

One player responded, “the split only makes level players flood low-skilled lobbies. It essentially is forced surfing. People would eventually be in the proper lobbies if ranked didn’t reset.”

For example, Season 14 first split ran from August 9 to September 27. Some players believe the placing system would be more accurate if players had more time to earn a rank properly.

A second user added, “Ranked splits made sense when you couldn’t decay mid-season, but now it feels like they need to be at least changed.”

Another player chimed in, “If I had three months to reach diamond instead of one and a half months of pure grinding, I would play more ranked too.”

The Reddit post received over 1,000 upvotes and around 200 comments from players sharing similar negative experiences.