Apex Legends player goes viral on TikTok for IRL sliding through super market

Fuse has finally been confirmed as the new Legend that will be added in Season 8 of Apex Legends and now we also know exactly what his abilities will be thanks to a breakdown on the game’s official website.

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem is dropping around the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch, on February 2, 2021, and along with the flurry of new content and changes comes a brand-new Legend, Fuse.

Fuse will have a lot of expectations to live up to, as the most recent new character, Horizon, released in the strongest state of any post-launch character.

Whether this new recruit will instantly become part of the meta remains to be seen, but their abilities might give us some indication. Here’s everything we know about the next character in line.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

After weeks of speculation, Respawn finally announced on January 18 that Fuse would indeed be the new Legend added for Season 8: Mayhem. They describe the character as one that “doesn’t lack confidence, but often lacks a plan. He’s a blow-up-first, ask-questions-later kinda guy.”

Fuse’s origin story is quite an explosive one; he’s from a planet called Salvo and made a name for himself winning pit fights and other similar fighting competitions. Eventually, it gets revealed that he’s been chosen to compete in the Apex Games, a decision that his longtime (and jealous) friend doesn’t appreciate.

In the S8 “Stories from the Outlands” video, Fuse and his friend get into a skirmish until she tosses a grenade between them, with the subsequent explosion costing the explosives expert his arm, which is why he sports a robotic one in the Apex Games.

What are Fuse’s abilities?

As mentioned above, Respawn did not reveal Fuse’s ability kit when announcing him as the S8 Legend, however, the developers have now updated the game’s official website, detailing everything the hero has to offer.

From the character’s name and marketing, as well as the in-game teasers that players found, it was abundantly clear that his abilities would feature explosives and explosions. Here’s a look at the teaser for his Ultimate.

First look at the new teaser in action 🔥 (via @oktraoktra)pic.twitter.com/KcpEQmjDiy — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 16, 2021

According to game’s official website, Fuse’s Ultimate ability is officially called The Motherlode. As one can see in the video, it drops an explosion that results in a small ring of fire, which will damage any enemy that tries to get near it.

As for Fuse’s Tactical Ability, he has something called Knuckle Cluster. While this was previously leaked simply as a “grenade projectile,” we now know that this ability will launch a cluster bomb that “continuously expels airbursts on impact.”

While we don’t have any footage of this ability yet, it sounds like something that’s going to cause massive damage to enemies once deployed.

Finally, we have Fuse’s Passive Ability, Grenadier. This allows the player to not only throw their standard grenades “farther, faster and more accurately,” but it also gives you the ability to carry an extra grenade, fitting for a Legend who’s so focused on explosives.

As of the time of this writing, we don’t have any gameplay of any of the abilities, aside from the teaser for the ultimate that was featured in-game. In the meantime, however, we do have some leaked sounds for all three abilities, so that’ll have to hold eager fans over until February 2.

All in all, it seems like Fuse is going to be the perfect Legend to go to if you have any want to blow up your enemies. Of course, we still have no idea how he will shift the current metagame, but an answer will emerge once he’s available.

For more information about next season, including the new weapon and Kings Canyon map changes, make sure to check out our Season 8 Mayhem info page.