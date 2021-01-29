Logo
Apex Legends player goes viral on TikTok for IRL sliding through super market

Published: 29/Jan/2021 18:09

by Alex Garton
An Apex Legends player has gone viral on TikTok running and sliding around a store like a Legend in-game. Although it doesn’t look like the most effective way to travel around in real life – it definitely looks fun.

There’s a number of reasons why Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royales in the genre. From its expansive maps to its range of interesting and unique characters, it doesn’t take long for the game to hook you in.

A particularly satisfying aspect of the title is its movement mechanics. Anyone that’s played Apex will tell you how fun it is to slide around the map while moving from place to place.

So, it was only a matter of time before someone got the incredible idea to start moving and sliding like a Legend in real life.

Apex Legends slide
Apex Legends Season 8 is set to release on February 2, 2021.

Apex player goes viral on TikTok sliding in a store

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showing a player sliding around a store in real-life has gone viral. At the time of writing, the post has over 8,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 230,000 views on TikTok.

The video, originally posted to TikTok by @meaty_yogurt, shows a player performing an impressively accurate example of an Apex Legends slide while browsing a store. He even manages to mimic the run animation of the characters in between his two slides.

It’s obvious the person in the video was craving Apex Legends as the TikTok is captioned “When you wanna play Apex Legends but you gotta go Grocery Shopping.” There’s no doubt the player raised a few eyebrows while sliding down the aisle but it’s certainly gone down a treat with the Apex community.

@meaty_yogurtso just sliiiiide. ##apexlegends ##apexseason7 ##battleroyale ##Meaty_Yogurt♬ Apex Legends: Main Theme – Stephen Barton

We’re not sure this method of travel is going to catch on anytime soon, but there’s no denying it looks likes a lot of fun. Let’s just hope no one attempts to make Pathfinder’s grapple in real life as that experiment may not go as smoothly as the sliding.

Who is Fuse in Apex Legends? Season 8 Legend abilities, release date, origin story

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:48 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 17:49

by Calum Patterson
Fuse has finally been confirmed as the new Legend that will be added in Season 8 of Apex Legends and now we also know exactly what his abilities will be thanks to a breakdown on the game’s official website.

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem is dropping around the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch, on February 2, 2021, and along with the flurry of new content and changes comes a brand-new Legend, Fuse.

Fuse will have a lot of expectations to live up to, as the most recent new character, Horizon, released in the strongest state of any post-launch character.

Whether this new recruit will instantly become part of the meta remains to be seen, but their abilities might give us some indication. Here’s everything we know about the next character in line.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

Fuse in Apex Legends Season 8.
Meet Fuse, the new Legend for Apex Legends Season 8!

After weeks of speculation, Respawn finally announced on January 18 that Fuse would indeed be the new Legend added for Season 8: Mayhem. They describe the character as one that “doesn’t lack confidence, but often lacks a plan. He’s a blow-up-first, ask-questions-later kinda guy.”

Fuse’s origin story is quite an explosive one; he’s from a planet called Salvo and made a name for himself winning pit fights and other similar fighting competitions. Eventually, it gets revealed that he’s been chosen to compete in the Apex Games, a decision that his longtime (and jealous) friend doesn’t appreciate.

In the S8 “Stories from the Outlands” video, Fuse and his friend get into a skirmish until she tosses a grenade between them, with the subsequent explosion costing the explosives expert his arm, which is why he sports a robotic one in the Apex Games.

What are Fuse’s abilities?

As mentioned above, Respawn did not reveal Fuse’s ability kit when announcing him as the S8 Legend, however, the developers have now updated the game’s official website, detailing everything the hero has to offer.

From the character’s name and marketing, as well as the in-game teasers that players found, it was abundantly clear that his abilities would feature explosives and explosions. Here’s a look at the teaser for his Ultimate.

According to game’s official website, Fuse’s Ultimate ability is officially called The Motherlode. As one can see in the video, it drops an explosion that results in a small ring of fire, which will damage any enemy that tries to get near it.

As for Fuse’s Tactical Ability, he has something called Knuckle Cluster. While this was previously leaked simply as a “grenade projectile,” we now know that this ability will launch a cluster bomb that “continuously expels airbursts on impact.”

While we don’t have any footage of this ability yet, it sounds like something that’s going to cause massive damage to enemies once deployed.

Finally, we have Fuse’s Passive Ability, Grenadier. This allows the player to not only throw their standard grenades “farther, faster and more accurately,” but it also gives you the ability to carry an extra grenade, fitting for a Legend who’s so focused on explosives.

As of the time of this writing, we don’t have any gameplay of any of the abilities, aside from the teaser for the ultimate that was featured in-game. In the meantime, however, we do have some leaked sounds for all three abilities, so that’ll have to hold eager fans over until February 2.

All in all, it seems like Fuse is going to be the perfect Legend to go to if you have any want to blow up your enemies. Of course, we still have no idea how he will shift the current metagame, but an answer will emerge once he’s available.

For more information about next season, including the new weapon and Kings Canyon map changes, make sure to check out our Season 8 Mayhem info page.