Apex Legends player goes viral on TikTok for IRL sliding through super market

An Apex Legends player has gone viral on TikTok running and sliding around a store like a Legend in-game. Although it doesn’t look like the most effective way to travel around in real life – it definitely looks fun.
There’s a number of reasons why Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royales in the genre. From its expansive maps to its range of interesting and unique characters, it doesn’t take long for the game to hook you in.
A particularly satisfying aspect of the title is its movement mechanics. Anyone that’s played Apex will tell you how fun it is to slide around the map while moving from place to place.
So, it was only a matter of time before someone got the incredible idea to start moving and sliding like a Legend in real life.
Apex player goes viral on TikTok sliding in a store
A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showing a player sliding around a store in real-life has gone viral. At the time of writing, the post has over 8,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 230,000 views on TikTok.
The video, originally posted to TikTok by @meaty_yogurt, shows a player performing an impressively accurate example of an Apex Legends slide while browsing a store. He even manages to mimic the run animation of the characters in between his two slides.
It’s obvious the person in the video was craving Apex Legends as the TikTok is captioned “When you wanna play Apex Legends but you gotta go Grocery Shopping.” There’s no doubt the player raised a few eyebrows while sliding down the aisle but it’s certainly gone down a treat with the Apex community.
We’re not sure this method of travel is going to catch on anytime soon, but there’s no denying it looks likes a lot of fun. Let’s just hope no one attempts to make Pathfinder’s grapple in real life as that experiment may not go as smoothly as the sliding.