Apex Legends Olympus map spot is the best place to respawn teammates

An Apex Legends player has discovered a great place to respawn teammates on the game’s Olympus map, so find out how you can rescue your squad with minimal risk.

From Gibraltar bubble shield counters to OP exploits that enable players to heal & revive in Wraith portals, Apex Legends is home to plenty of unique tips and tricks. However, the latest discovery makes respawning fallen teammates much safer.

Like most popular battle royales, Apex Legends allows squads to collect a dead comrades banner and take it to a Respawn Beacon. These life-saving locations are dotted throughout the map and can be incredibly dangerous to use.

Not only do they leave Legends open to incoming fire, but the noise of the dropship can also alert nearby enemies. This often leads to some incredibly dangerous scenarios, which can result in a frustrating death.

Well, this Olympus map spot could make respawning your squad that much easier.

Apex Legends Olympus map spot is perfect for respawning teammates

Posting on the official Apex Legends Reddit page, one player outlined a technique that squads can use when respawning their allies at Energy Depot. After losing one of their allies, Bansheeblood581 made their way over to the nearby Respawn Beacon.

The beacon at Energy Depot is notorious for having very little cover. This can make calling back in your eliminate allies incredibly difficult, particularly if enemy squads are close by. However, instead of clambering on top of the blue crates, the player simply held onto the ledge.

By using this simple trick, Bansheeblood581 was able to successfully call in their teammate without having to expose his character model. While it’s a very niche trick, it could save you from being spotted or eliminated during the time that’s needed to respawn your allies.