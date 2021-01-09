How to use MRVN’s arm in Apex Legends to get Legendary loot

Apex Legends’ Fight Night event has brought some new ways for players to get loot, including now having MRVN robots scattered around Olympus. Here’s how you can find them and use them to your advantage.

The highly anticipated Fight Night collection event has brought plenty of new content to Apex Legends, especially when it comes to new skins and cosmetics. Though, there have been map changes too.

Pathfinder’s boxing-themed Town Takeover has proven to be pretty popular with players, but he’s no longer the only MRVN on the map. Now there are MRVNs that will hand over different levels of loot.

However, if you want to get some nicer loot, you will have to take the brutal step in taking down a MRVN.

How to find a MRVN arm in Apex Legends

Now, you don’t have to take down the MRVNs if you don’t want to – you can simply accept the loot that they give you.

Read More: Apex Legends leaks reveal Season 8 Anniversary event

You can tell what loot you’re going to get based on the face that appears on the MRVN’s screen. A white face gets common loot, a blue face gets rare, purple face grants epic loot, and a delighted yellow face gives away legendary loot.

Once you’ve taken the loot, if you then eliminate the MRVN, they will drop a MRVN arm. You can’t find the arm in a supply box, replicator, or care package – they can only be gotten through eliminating a robot.

Bonus: If you kill the MRVN, you can take their arm to another MRVN. This will make them very happy, and give you Gold loot! Here's how it works: pic.twitter.com/jMnTNaagSr — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 1, 2021

How to use loot MRVN arm in Apex Legends

When the MRVN drops an arm, you can then pick this up and carry it until you see another MRVN. Similarly to how the vault keys work on World’s Edge.

If you then give the other robot the arm, that will make them incredibly happy, and in turn, give you gold loot. It’s a simple process.

Find a loot MRVN on Olympus Wait until they show a face on the screen on their body If it’s not gold, eliminate the MRVN Pick up the MRVN arm that drops Find another MRVN and attach the arm when prompted Wait a few seconds and the gold loot is yours!

Even when you’ve used the MRVN to get legendary loot, you can still repeat the process by taking them down and giving the arm to another. After all, the better loot you’ve got, the better the chances you have of winning.

Read More: Apex Legends devs working on new game

However, you will need to be careful and weigh up what you’re doing. Loot MRVNs power down after being used, so if someone else got to one before you, you might miss out on the chance to claim some goodies from them.