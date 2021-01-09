Logo
Apex Legends

How to use MRVN’s arm in Apex Legends to get Legendary loot

Published: 9/Jan/2021 12:12

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends’ Fight Night event has brought some new ways for players to get loot, including now having MRVN robots scattered around Olympus. Here’s how you can find them and use them to your advantage. 

The highly anticipated Fight Night collection event has brought plenty of new content to Apex Legends, especially when it comes to new skins and cosmetics. Though, there have been map changes too.

Pathfinder’s boxing-themed Town Takeover has proven to be pretty popular with players, but he’s no longer the only MRVN on the map. Now there are MRVNs that will hand over different levels of loot. 

However, if you want to get some nicer loot, you will have to take the brutal step in taking down a MRVN. 

The Fight Night even is all about Pathfinder and his fellow MRVNs.

How to find a MRVN arm in Apex Legends

Now, you don’t have to take down the MRVNs if you don’t want to – you can simply accept the loot that they give you. 

You can tell what loot you’re going to get based on the face that appears on the MRVN’s screen. A white face gets common loot, a blue face gets rare, purple face grants epic loot, and a delighted yellow face gives away legendary loot. 

Once you’ve taken the loot, if you then eliminate the MRVN, they will drop a MRVN arm. You can’t find the arm in a supply box, replicator, or care package – they can only be gotten through eliminating a robot.

How to use loot MRVN arm in Apex Legends

When the MRVN drops an arm, you can then pick this up and carry it until you see another MRVN. Similarly to how the vault keys work on World’s Edge. 

If you then give the other robot the arm, that will make them incredibly happy, and in turn, give you gold loot. It’s a simple process. 

  1. Find a loot MRVN on Olympus
  2. Wait until they show a face on the screen on their body
  3. If it’s not gold, eliminate the MRVN
  4. Pick up the MRVN arm that drops
  5. Find another MRVN and attach the arm when prompted
  6. Wait a few seconds and the gold loot is yours!

Even when you’ve used the MRVN to get legendary loot, you can still repeat the process by taking them down and giving the arm to another. After all, the better loot you’ve got, the better the chances you have of winning.

However, you will need to be careful and weigh up what you’re doing. Loot MRVNs power down after being used, so if someone else got to one before you, you might miss out on the chance to claim some goodies from them.

Respawn reiterates they’re not adding Solo mode in Apex Legends

Published: 9/Jan/2021 11:08

by Joe Craven
Developers Respawn Entertainment have reiterated that a Solo mode is still not a part of their Apex Legends plans, despite ongoing player demand. 

The popularity of Apex Legends has perhaps transcended what was initially expected of Respawn’s Titanfall-inspired battle royale. Millions of players have dropped into Kings Canyon, World’s Edge and Olympus but, like the number of maps we have so far, generally in threes.

Respawn have, since the game’s launch back in February of 2019, regularly stated that it was designed with trios in mind. Legend abilities, for example, are designed to be used in conjunction with two others, and as part of a team.

Some players have called for a ‘no fill’ option, which Respawn have said they’re considering. Having no teammates but going up against trios is something top players enjoy – like Shiv eliminating nearly half the lobby, with over 7,500 damage.

Apex Legends trios in game
Respawn Entertainment
The game was designed and released with trios in mind.

However, many players (understandably) find constant one versus threes too difficult, and hope to see a proper Solos mode permanently added. Unfortunately, Respawn have reiterated their stance against adding the mode full time.

On January 8, the official Apex Legends account was asked where they stand on Solos or a no-fill option in Duos.

However, the response was bleak for players hoping to see it added, with Respawn simply stating: “Same place we were when this blog came out.” Attached was a link to the Old Ways Event patch notes, which came out way back in April of 2020.

In the blog, they said: “When we introduced Solos as a limited-time mode last year we saw it actually negatively impacted the game, especially when it came to new player retention. We’ve also purposely designed Legends and their abilities to compliment team-play and squad composition, but when played Solo some Legend abilities become useless.”

It finished: “These are just some of the reasons we decided not to include Solos in today’s update. We’re still exploring ways to allow a Solo experience, but for now grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena.”

As well as a simple no fill option, other alternatives could include unique LTMs that are solo. For example, this was the case in 2019’s Fight or Fright Halloween event.

The last sentence will offer hope to some fans, but it’s clear that a Solos mode is nowhere near close to being added to the game. As they say, “grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena”.